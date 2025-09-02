Eala to face Hartono in Guadalajara Open

ALEX Eala will continue her hardcourt campaign at the WTA 125 Guadalajara Open in Mexico, where she is matched up against Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in the

opening round.

Eala, seeded second, has won all three previous matches against the 29-year-old Hartono, all on hardcourts.

Their fourth showdown is set on Wednesday at 3:20 a.m., Philippine time.

If the 20-year-old Filipina wins, she will next face either Australia’s Maddison Inglis or American Varvara Lepchenko in the Round of 16.

Eala, ranked No. 75 in the world, is also listed in the main draw of the WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open in Brazil, happening from Sept. 8 to 14.

/ RP2 SPORTS