Eala, Williams roll to QF

FILIPINO sensation Alexandra Eala and American veteran Venus Williams marched into the doubles quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany after beating Alexandra Osborne of the US and Australian Catherine Harrison, 6-3, 6-4, on Wednesday night, June 24, 2026.

Eala and Williams, teaming up for the first time, will next face the second-seeded pair of Slovakian Tereza Mihalikova and Britain’s Olivia Nicholls.

Mihalikova and Nicholls, both ranked No. 29 in the WTA doubles, advanced after defeating Chinese duo Jiang Xinyu and Xu Yifan, 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian pair of Andreja Klepac and Nika Radisic ousted top seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the US and New Zealander Erin Routliffe, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2.

Klepac and Radisic will go up against Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi and Vera Zvonareva, who pulled off a 6-4, 4-2, 10-8 victory over Belgians Magali Kempen and Alexandra Panova.

German Tamara Korpatsch and Emily Webley-Smith of Britain also ousted fourth seeds Lyudmila Kichenok of Ukraine and American Desirae Krawczyk, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8, to set up a quarterfinal duel with Chinese tandem Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu, 6-4, 7-5 winners over Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and American Quinn Gleason.

Third seeds Ellen Perez of Australia and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands survived a tough challenge from Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei and Carla Tauson of Denmark, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-6 to advance and reach the quarterfinals.

Perez and Schuurs will meet China’s Tang Qianhui and Zhang Shuai, who prevailed over Germany’s Tessa Johanna Brockman and Ella Seidel, 6-4, 6-1. / PNA