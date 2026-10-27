Eala zooms into Tokyo Round of 16

ALEX Eala needed just 75 minutes to announce her arrival in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Filipina, seeded eighth at the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open, rolled past British wildcard Mika Stojsavljevic, 6-1, 6-2, on Monday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2026, at Ariake Coliseum to book her spot in the Round of 16.

It was pure control from the first ball. Eala held serve throughout the match, broke four times on seven opportunities, and never allowed the 17-year-old Brit — a towering 6-foot-1 former US Open junior champion — to find any rhythm.

After racing to a 5-0 lead in the opener behind aggressive returns and clean serving, Eala shrugged off a late hold from Stojsavljevic to close the set 6-1.

The second set was more of the same, with Eala securing an early break and remaining composed while facing three break points. She then pulled away with another break to take a 5-2 lead before serving out the match.

The numbers told the story. Eala won 13 points off Stojsavljevic’s second serve, nearly double what she conceded on her own, and limited the world No. 278 to just three games in their first career meeting.

The win snaps a tough stretch on the Asian swing. Eala came into Tokyo at 1-3 in the swing after a close 7-5, 6-4 loss to Diana Shnaider in the Round of 16 of the Ningbo Open last week. The victory in her Toray Pan Pacific debut pushes her to 2-3 and back on track.

Eala will focus on singles after withdrawing from the doubles competition with Filipino-American partner Desirae Krawczyk, who sustained a back injury.

The world No. 19 is scheduled to face Australia’s Talia Gibson in the second round on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Gibson, ranked No. 38 in the world, reached the Round of 16 after defeating compatriot Daria Kasatkina, 6-0, 7-5. / LBG