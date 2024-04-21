Early completion of power upgrade eases water woes

THE early completion of the power system upgrade of the JE Hydro facility in Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City, has brought relief to residents of 25 areas in Cebu City who have braced for temporary water supply disruption for over 50 hours.

In an advisory on Sunday morning, April 21, 2024, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) updated its previous announcement on Saturday, April 20, regarding an extended water service interruption. The advisory said that the power system upgrade would be completed by 6 p.m. on Sunday, ahead of schedule.

The maintenance work was supposed to span for 57 hours starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday and was expected to end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

“Water supply in the following areas is expected to normalize later tonight (April 21) or tomorrow (April 22) morning: Busay, Lahug, Apas, Kamputhaw, Capitol, Englis, Sta. Cruz, Ramos, Lorega San Miguel, Sikatuna, Zapatera, Sambag 1 & 2, Calamba, Guadalupe, Banawa, Labangon, Tisa, Punta Princesa, Mambaling, Basak San Nicolas, Binaliw, Tapoko, Pit-os, and the Talamban area in Cebu City,” read a portion of the MCWD advisory on Sunday.

“Thank you. I hope water services will return tonight (on) Imus Street. God bless,” a netizen commented.

While some consumers commented positively on the announcement, some Facebook users also commented on the MCWD post asking for regular reporting on the water supply status of the water utility.

“Good day. With so many complaints here posted, could you present a monthly or weekly status report? Cebu map of areas where there is low water pressure. So other government and private entities can help and give suggestions. Thanks,” reads a post in the comment section of the MCWD.

“I hope mahuman natong gi ingon nga desalination plant,” wrote another Facebook user.

JE Hydro facility in Barangay Lusaran in Cebu City is among the water utility’s surface water sources, which provides 30,000 cubic meters of water daily at normal levels.

However, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said in an interview last Wednesday, April 17, that its production halved to 14,000 cubic meters of water daily. / KJF