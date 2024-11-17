‘Early detection helps curb fatalities’

Cebu City recorded fewer deaths from typhoid fever, hepatitis, leptospirosis, and dengue in 2024 compared to 2023, despite a significant increase in cases, according to the Cebu City Health Department (CHD).

The City Epidemiology Surveillance and Statistics Unit (Cessu), in its report that was submitted to the Cebu City Council on Nov. 13, 2024, attributed the decrease in fatalities to early detection of cases.

Typhoid fever

Cessu saw a significant rise in typhoid fever cases in 2024, with 75 confirmed and 98 suspected cases, compared to 47 confirmed and 94 suspected in 2023. Despite this increase, deaths remained relatively low.

One death was recorded in September, while there were three fatalities in the same period last year.

According to Cessu, typhoid fever is an infectious disease caused by a type of bacteria called Salmonella typhi. It spreads through flies, feces, fingers, and fomites.

It can also come from contaminated food and water, often in places with poor sanitation or when food handlers do not follow hygiene protocols, Cessu further said.

Cessu recommended that the general public stay informed, choose wisely food establishments, make adequate food preparations, practice good hygiene, and get vaccinated.

Hepatitis C

Cessu reported 117 confirmed and three suspected hepatitis C cases as of Oct. 19, 2024, an increase compared to 2023, which had 37 confirmed and 44 suspected cases.

As of Oct. 31, 21 deaths from hepatitis C were recorded, a decrease from 2023’s 41 deaths during the same period.

“This improvement is likely due to early screening and detection and prompt treatment,” said Cessu medical officer Venchito Delavin II.

According to Cessu, hepatitis C is the most common blood-borne pathogen and a leading cause of sickness and death.

Transmission occurs through unsafe medical practices, sharing of needles, sexual contact, and even from mother to child.

Cessu recommended that the general public stay informed, get tested, choose licensed tattoo and piercing shops, practice safe sex, and get vaccinated.

Leptospirosis

As of Oct. 12, Cessu reported two confirmed and 33 suspected cases of leptospirosis, a decrease from five confirmed and 35 suspected cases in 2023.

Eight deaths were recorded in 2024 as of October, while 21 were recorded in 2023.

Leptospirosis is a serious public health issue in the Philippines, especially during the rainy season when flooding occurs.

According to Cessu, leptospirosis is caused by the Leptospira bacteria that spreads through water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats.

Symptoms can vary widely, from mild flu-like signs to severe conditions such as liver damage and kidney failure, which can be fatal.

Cessu recommended the public to avoid contaminated waters, such as in flooded areas and drinking potentially contaminated waters.

Dengue

As of Oct. 30, 3,546 cases were reported, with 1,204 confirmed and 2,342 suspected cases, significantly higher than 30 confirmed and 730 suspected cases in 2023.

Twelve confirmed dengue-related deaths and eight suspected deaths were reported as of October 2024, while only three suspected deaths were logged in 2023.

CHD head Daisy Villa said in the report that dengue cases typically peak between July and October, a trend observed since 2019.

In an earlier report, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia noted that dengue cases reached their highest in early September, with 365 cases recorded between Sept. 1-8.

Since then, dengue cases have been decreasing.

Based on this trend, Garcia said he does not see the need to declare a public health emergency, a stance he has maintained since Sept. 30.

The CHD has implemented the “5S” dengue prevention campaign, which includes search and destroy, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, support vector-control measures, and sustain hydration.