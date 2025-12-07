Earth hauling along Binaliw Road halted

THE Cebu City Council has suspended the hauling of earth materials along Binaliw Road due to complaints of road deterioration and environmental hazards.

The council approved the resolution on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, following a citizen complaint filed through the 8888 hotline on Nov. 14, which prompted an ocular inspection by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) on Nov. 18.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Joel Garganera, directs the Office of the Mayor, in coordination with the City Legal Office, to implement the suspension and issue cease and desist orders until the concerns are addressed.

Cenro inspectors found damaged road sections, muddy and slippery areas posing risks to motorists, dust pollution and heavy truck traffic transporting soil, aggregates and garbage.

Three residential subdivision projects were found hauling earth materials along Binaliw Road. While these developments hold valid permits for construction, they are not quarry permit holders.

Two of the projects — Villa Montana Subdivision, developed by PLD Construction and Development Inc., and Woodlands Subdivision by San Lorenzo Development Corp. — were found to be operating with expired special hauling permits, in violation of City Ordinance 2115 or the Cebu City Mining Ordinance. The third project, Cebu City Grand Residences, is developed by Deo Homes and Property Development Inc.

Cenro recommended the suspension of hauling as a preventive measure. It also called for the use of wheel-washing facilities, including wash baths and pressure washers, to remove mud and debris from truck wheels.

The office further recommended joint road cleaning by developers and truckers and regular monitoring by Barangay Binaliw. The issue of road and drainage damage will be referred to the Department of Public Works and Highways and the technical infrastructure committee.

A resident who filed the original complaint cited the risk of road damage and safety hazards caused by overloaded trucks operating at night.

The suspension aims to prevent further environmental and infrastructure damage while permit issues are resolved. / EHP