Earth Overshoot Day marks humanity’s ecological deficit

Nice B. Briol / Saint Louis College-Cebu

HUMANITY reached Earth Overshoot Day on July 30, 2026, marking the point when global demand for ecological resources exceeded what Earth’s ecosystems can regenerate within the year.

According to the Global Footprint Network, humanity is using nature at a rate equivalent to 1.73 Earths. The organization said this represents the highest level of ecological overshoot recorded, despite this year’s Earth Overshoot Day falling six days later than in 2025.

The later date does not mean resource use has become more sustainable. The Global Footprint Network said revisions to its data, including an upward adjustment in the ocean’s capacity to absorb carbon, pushed the date eight days later, while real-world trends moved it two days earlier.

Ecological overshoot occurs when humanity’s demand for resources and ecological services exceeds the planet’s ability to regenerate them. It is associated with pressures including deforestation, biodiversity loss, resource depletion and rising carbon emissions.

Senior high school student Rey Manalili identified climate change as one of the planet’s biggest environmental challenges.

“I think the biggest environmental problem facing our planet is climate change,” he said.

Manalili said he was willing to reduce his use of single-use plastics, conserve electricity and water, segregate and recycle waste, use reusable bags and bottles, plant trees and keep his surroundings clean.

Sabina Elaine Cimafranca also identified climate change as a pressing environmental concern. She said she would conserve electricity and water, participate in tree-planting and community cleanup activities and encourage others to protect the environment.

Earth Overshoot Day is intended to highlight the gap between humanity’s consumption of natural resources and the planet’s capacity to regenerate them, while encouraging measures that can move the date later in future years.