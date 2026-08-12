Earth, Wind & Fire drummer suffers heart attack

THE drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Aug. 6, 2026.

The incident happened just hours before their concert with Lionel Richie at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The concert was postponed, leaving many fans concerned as organizers initially did not disclose which member of the legendary group had experienced a medical emergency.

The following day, it was revealed that 58-year-old drummer John Paris was the one who was hospitalized following a “cardiac incident.”

Paris has served as Earth, Wind & Fire’s drummer since 2001.

“We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” the group said in a statement.

In June, Lionel Richie’s concert was also cut short after the 77-year-old singer became dizzy onstage. / TRC S