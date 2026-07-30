EAS backs open trade, digital economy amid global tensions

FOREIGN ministers from the East Asia Summit (EAS) participating countries reaffirmed support for an open, rules-based trading system and deeper regional economic integration as rising geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties threaten growth across Asia.

In a meeting in Manila on July 23, 2026, the ministers said strengthening regional economic cooperation would help cushion the impact of global trade tensions, supply chain disruptions and other external shocks, according to the chair’s statement released after the 16th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to an open, transparent and rules-based multilateral trading system anchored on the World Trade Organization (WTO), while acknowledging the need for comprehensive reforms to keep the WTO responsive to evolving global trade challenges.

They expressed concern over rising global trade tensions and said closer regional cooperation under Asean’s leadership would help economies navigate uncertainty through dialogue, collaboration and stronger supply chain resilience.

The meeting also identified digital transformation as a major driver of future

economic growth, competitiveness and resilience.

Ministers welcomed the completion of negotiations for the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), which is expected to be signed during the 49th Asean Summit in November. They said the agreement would deepen regional digital integration, facilitate cross-border data flows and digital trade, and create opportunities for innovation partnerships with non-Asean EAS members.

The meeting also backed initiatives to accelerate the digitalization of micro, small and medium enterprises, promote artificial intelligence development, strengthen AI governance and improve digital skills across the region.

On energy, the ministers reaffirmed support for

modernizing electricity infrastructure, expanding regional power grids and accelerating investments in energy storage, smart grids and other emerging technologies to improve energy security while advancing decarbonization.

They welcomed Asean’s decision to realize the Asean Power Grid by 2045 and encouraged cooperation on critical minerals, clean energy financing and technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The ministers also called for stronger regional cooperation to address climate change, food security and disaster resilience, warning that climate-related risks such as prolonged droughts and extreme weather could undermine agricultural production and economic development.

Beyond economic issues, the meeting reaffirmed support for peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and urged continued negotiations toward an effective Code of Conduct within the year.

The ministers likewise expressed concern over conflicts in Myanmar, Ukraine and the Middle East, saying prolonged geopolitical tensions pose risks to regional trade, energy markets, food security and supply chains.

The East Asia Summit comprises the 10 Asean member states and eight dialogue partners — Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States. Leaders are scheduled to convene for the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila on Nov. 15. / KOC