EA’s wedding ring falls inside plane

MARRIED couple EA Guzman and Shaira Diaz were thrown into a panic after the actor lost his wedding ring during their flight to Finland.

The incident happened on Aug. 11, 2026, while the couple was on their way to Finland.

In a Facebook video, Shaira said EA put the ring in his pocket when he went to wash his hands because he was afraid it might fall into the sink.

However, the actor fell asleep after returning to his seat. When he woke up, he realized that the ring was no longer in his pocket.

The airplane crew also helped search for the missing ring. It was eventually found tucked beside his seat.

Upon arriving in Finland, EA shared a photo of his wife looking upset and seemingly annoyed by the incident.

Shaira and EA are in Finland for the shooting of their upcoming film, where they also celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 14. / TRC