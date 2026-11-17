MORE than 500 houses could be affected by Cebu City’s campaign to reclaim three-meter easements along eight rivers and waterways, although the City Government has yet to determine the exact number of structures encroaching on riverbanks.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival, said during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, that the figure was preliminary, as the administration’s River Troopers were consolidating barangay reports and completing an inventory and resurvey of structures.

The assessment will identify encroachments that obstruct water flow or restrict access for drainage maintenance and flood-control operations.

The City began clearing operations in Barangay Ermita after completing the necessary documentation. Siasar said 23 houses in Sitio Bato had been voluntarily dismantled, with each family receiving P20,000 in assistance.

Another 12 structures farther downstream toward the sea are still subject to negotiations for voluntary clearing. Operations will expand to other barangays after field assessments and documentation are completed.

Relocation

The City has yet to identify a definite relocation site or set a timetable for households affected by the wider campaign.

Siasar said some families had transferred to properties they owned or rented, while others had been referred to the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor for possible inclusion in homeowners’ associations and existing relocation programs.

The P20,000 assistance will be uniform regardless of house size or construction cost. The City will also help residents transport reusable materials from dismantled houses.

Easement recovery

Siasar said reclaiming the easements would give City engineering personnel space to conduct desilting and maintenance work.

Structures along riverbanks have made it difficult for the Department of Engineering and Public Works to bring heavy equipment into some areas, hampering efforts to address flooding in low-lying communities.

The campaign covers eight waterways divided into two sectors.

The northern sector includes Estero de Parian and the Lahug, Mahiga and Butuanon rivers, while the southern sector covers the Guadalupe, Tagunol, Kinalumsan and Bulacao rivers.

Archival signed Executive Order 117 on Oct. 21, creating the Cebu City 3-Meter Easement Recovery Task Force to oversee the inventory, assessment and recovery of the easements. It provides for eight river teams, with four assigned to each sector.

The initiative is anchored on Article 51 of Presidential Decree 1067, or the Water Code of the Philippines, which establishes a three-meter easement for public use along riverbanks and streams in urban areas.

Commercial areas

The campaign will also cover commercial establishments along Manalili Street, where the City is preparing a joint cleanup and assessment during the first week of December.

Siasar said representatives of establishments, including Colonnade and 138, had met with City officials and committed to cooperate.

The assessment will identify obstructions that could prevent heavy equipment, including backhoes, from reaching waterways. These include unauthorized accessways used to transport merchandise that may restrict access to drainage channels.

The City will work with establishments to determine what needs to be removed or adjusted, subject to proper legal procedures.

Siasar said the administration was also reviving an earlier initiative under the Gubat sa Baha campaign, which was not sustained after the change in administration.

The City must still complete its inventory, field assessments and technical validation before determining the final number of affected structures and the full scope of the recovery program.

Under EO 117, field findings must undergo technical validation, while enforcement actions, including removal or demolition, must be carried out by legally authorized agencies and in accordance with due process. / CAV