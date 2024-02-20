EASL brings Final Four to Cebu

OFFICIALS of the East Asia Super League (EASL), led by co-founder and chief executive officer Henri Kerins, expressed their excitement in bringing the league’s Final Four to the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City on March 8 and 10, 2024.

The semifinals on March 8 will feature the Seoul SK Knights going up against the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, which features Gilas standout Rhenz Abando at 5 p.m. Then, at 8 p.m., the Chiba Jets, which is led by Japan’s national team captain, Yuki Togashi, will battle Jeremy Lin’s New Taipei Kings.

Aside from pride, a lot of cash is on the line as the champion squad will receive an astounding $1,000,000, and the runner-up going home with $500,000. The third-place team will get $250,000.

“I think money aside, these clubs are representing their national teams. It’s an opportunity for them to showcase the best of the best in the world,” said Kerins.

The EASL previously had its elimination round games in Luzon. However, for the semis and the finals, they chose Cebu to help further the basketball scene in the region.

“We are extremely excited to be in Cebu. I’ve traveled all over Asia, and all of our colleagues have, too. And we’ve all discussed this, but Cebu really is one of the youngest, most energetic, and most exciting places to be right now,” Kerins said.

“And you know, from a non-basketball perspective, we see a lot of great things happening there, But we see a lot of opportunity there. So, when we chose, it was not just about the love for basketball and the great city and the great beaches and the great opportunity for our fans. It was really about establishing a long-term partnership with a city that doesn’t necessarily have a basketball team or a professional league like the PBA in Manila. Cebu is a natural choice,” he said.

Aside from the four teams, the EASL is set to bring some high-profile basketball personalities to the event, such as former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis.