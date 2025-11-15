EASL brings training camp to Cebu youth

AROUND 50 children participated in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Future Champions training camp at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

The participants were male and female students from Abellana National School and Inayawan National High School.

With the help of international and local coaches and trainers, the children, who received free jerseys, learned the basic skills of dribbling, passing, and shooting.

After the basic training, a scrimmage immediately followed where everyone was given the chance to play.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño expressed his deep gratitude to the EASL for bringing the program to Cebu City.

According to Dejaño, the EASL aims to develop young talents and provide them with opportunities to play outside the country.

“That’s why I really emphasized to the EASL that there should be continuity in the program, not just one or two days,” Dejaño said.

Fortunately, Dejaño learned that the initiative is part of a long-term EASL development program.

“Actually, their plan is for this program to last for three to four years. Aside from training the children, they will also bring in coaches from abroad to train our local coaches as well,” Dejaño revealed.

Dejaño further clarified that the EASL will definitely return to Cebu because they have recognized the great potential of Cebuanos, especially in basketball. / JBM