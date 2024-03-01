EASL stages future Champions camp

THE East Asia Super League is not only bringing its Final Four to Cebu but is also extending its hoops expertise to aspiring young hoopers in Lapu-Lapu City as it stages the second EASL Future Champions Camp on March 2, 2024 at the Barangay Marigondon Basketball Court.

The camp will start at 1 p.m. and will be headed by former pro Joel Co, with several local coaches as assistants.

EASL’s Future Champions initiative tipped off last weekend at the Barangay Marigondon Basketball Court, an activity that involves grassroots basketball events and activities across East Asia.

Last weekend, EASL ambassador Jay Washington led the camp at the Barangay Buaya Gym. Young hoopers across the city came together for an afternoon of coaching, skills practices, and fun with the former Philippine Basketball Association and Japan B.League pro.

The last EASL Future Champions Camp will be on March 9, 10 a.m., at the Hoops Dome. (JNP)