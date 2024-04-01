Easter Sunday family outing turns tragic after grandpa drowns

THEIR family outing turned tragic when one of the family members – a grandfather – drowned in a fishpond.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, March 31.

The victim was identified as Alfredo Rubin Caballero, 74, of Barangay Tubod Proper, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra of Toledo City Police Station, the family spent Easter Sunday in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City, swimming in the sea and enjoying a few drinks.

But just before they left for home, they learned that Caballero was missing.

They set out to find him, and eventually found him floating in a fishpond nearby. (DVG, TPT)