Easterlies affecting Luzon, Visayas

EASTERLIES will affect the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, bringing partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to

the easterlies.

Easterlies refer to eastward winds that bring warm, moist air from the Pacific Ocean that result in mind and

hot conditions.

Possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

The northeasterly wind flow will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, with no significant impact.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to

moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25-33 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 26-32 degrees Celsius, and Metro Davao, 24-34 degrees Celsius. / PNA