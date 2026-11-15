Easterlies bring warm, humid conditions to Cebu

THE heat index in Cebu may reach 40 degrees Celsius this week as easterlies continue to affect the country, bringing warm and humid conditions to Central Visayas, the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Ever John Tenio said in a phone interview on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, that the easterlies are expected to persist until Wednesday, Nov. 18. He said the heat index in the region is forecast to range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Heat risks

The projected heat index falls under the agency’s “extreme caution” category, in which heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while continued physical activity in the heat could lead to heatstroke.

Tenio said the highest heat index recorded at Pagasa’s Mactan station in the second week of November was 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Easterlies, or winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, carry moisture toward the eastern portions of the country, he said. However, the moisture decreases as the winds move inland toward Central Visayas, resulting in less rainfall in the region despite cloudy skies farther east.

Tenio also said the northeast monsoon, or amihan, is not currently affecting Central Visayas. While it may return in the coming days, it is not expected to reach the Visayas.

Possible disturbance

Pagasa was not monitoring any tropical cyclone or low-pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of Sunday.

However, Tenio said the bureau had detected a possible weather disturbance within its monitoring domain outside the PAR. Initial model projections indicate that the potential disturbance may move toward the southern portion of the country, possibly affecting areas in Mindanao or the Visayas. / DPC