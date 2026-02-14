Easterlies to bring showers in Cebu this week

RESIDENTS in Cebu and the rest of the region are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms from Feb. 14 to 18, 2026, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Mark Gales said the prevailing weather system affecting the Visayas region during this period is the easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean. He said these winds are expected to bring localized rain showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Nationwide forecast

The shear line, northeast monsoon and the easterlies will continue to bring rains to several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Pagasa said mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna and Camarines Norte will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Meanwhile, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast over Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi due to the easterlies. Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, Pagasa warned.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Ilocos Norte. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Visayas, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. / DPC, PNA