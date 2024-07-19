Eastern Visayas’ 6th most wanted for murder nabbed in Liloan, Cebu

A CONSTRUCTION worker who has an arrest warrant for murder was nabbed by the police in Barangay Jubay, Liloan, Cebu, on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2024.

Police identified the accused as Bryan John Dublin Dacullo, a resident of Barangay Biasong, Talisay City, Cebu who has been listed as the sixth most wanted person in Eastern Visayas.

The arrest warrant issued on August 5, 2021 by Judge Dexter Lazarte Aguilar of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), Eight Judicial Region, Branch 17, Palompon, Leyte, was served against the suspect by the Liloan police, led by Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the station commander.

No bail has been recommended by the court for Dacullo’s temporary liberty.

The suspect is set to be transferred from Liloan Police Station to the RTC branch in Palompon for the arraignment of his case.