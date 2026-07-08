Eastern Visayas emerges as a refuge for the Philippine Eagle

EASTERN Visayas is being recognized as an important refuge for the Philippine eagle, with conservation efforts now focused on Leyte’s highland forests. Recent reports say the region is being used as a release and recovery area for the country’s national bird after years of habitat loss and disruption.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources have been working to reintroduce eagles into forest areas in Burauen, where the species once thrived. More than 10,000 hectares in Leyte have also been identified as potential release sites, giving conservationists a science-based path forward.

The story is both symbolic and practical. Protecting forest habitat here helps restore one of the Philippines’ most iconic species while also strengthening the region’s watershed and biodiversity value. / BKA S