Eastwest Ageas strengthens ties in Cebu, promotes financial stability

A STUDY commissioned by insurance company EastWest Ageas to Nielsen revealed that financial stability is among the top concerns of Cebuanos.

Aside from stability, the ability to provide for their families’ needs and having effective plans for their retirement and their children’s future are also some of their primary financial concerns.

With these in mind, EastWest Ageas affirmed its commitment to help more Cebuanos secure their better tomorrows by providing financial solutions and services that match their needs the most.

This was announced during EastWest Ageas’ company event with Cebu’s local media and select stakeholders in attendance.

Bringing international experience and local expertise to Cebu

EastWest Ageas’ decision to strengthen its ties in Cebu is strategic as president and CEO Sjoerd Smeets views it as an important market for insurance.

He said, “We are an insurance company that provides solutions and services to help them build better tomorrows for themselves and their loved ones. And we back this up with our partners’ winning combination: 200 years of insurance experience from Ageas, and top-notch local expertise from EastWest Bank who just celebrated their 30th year.”

Providing solutions for Cebuanos’ concerns

To help solve Cebuanos’ concerns regarding financial stability and long-term planning, EastWest Ageas has products that offer critical illness protection to wealth-building such as Life Essentials, Future Assure, and the soon-to-launch Life Advantage.

Chief Operating Officer Rowena Empalmado noted, “To best serve our customers, we need to know their priorities in life so we can offer them solutions that match those needs.”

A purposeful tomorrow for Cebuanos

Beyond offering financial solutions, EastWest Ageas wants to spread its Purple (PURpose + peoPLE) message in Cebu, which aims to help Cebuanos provide the life they deserve for their loved ones.

This invites people to think about what they truly hold important and if they are doing what they can to achieve it.

Through Purple, EastWest Ageas aims to help Cebuanos meet their goals such as securing their child’s educational future or affording a vacation house to spend one’s golden years in.

“EastWest Ageas intends to stand out in the industry with a promise to our customers. The purpose for the people they work hard for, wake up, and strive for every day will be achieved and their better tomorrow will be a reality,” said Gregory Martin, chief Distribution and Marketing officer.

For more information about EastWest Ageas, visit its official website and follow its Facebook page and LinkedIn account. Interested clients may also contact them through the official email AskMe@ewageas.com.ph. (PR)