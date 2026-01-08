EastWest partners PayMongo on digital payments

EASTWEST Bank has entered a strategic partnership with PayMongo to make digital payments easier and more affordable for Filipino businesses, as competition in the country’s fintech sector intensifies.

Under the deal, EastWest clients can integrate PayMongo’s online payment gateway at preferential merchant discount rates, allowing them to accept card, wallet and other digital payments at more competitive pricing.

EastWest chief executive officer (CEO) Jerry Ngo said the tie-up aims to deliver faster settlement and a smoother digital commerce experience for merchants.

PayMongo CEO Jojo Malolos said the partnership would broaden access to digital payment tools for entrepreneurs and support the country’s growing digital financial infrastructure.

The companies said they plan to explore deeper collaboration as fintech trends such as open banking and new payment rails gain traction in the Philippines. / KOC