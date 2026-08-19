Easy-to-use GCash payment solutions help Filipino MSMEs grow their businesses

ACROSS the Philippines, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—from online sellers and cafés to neighborhood retail shops—are thriving not only through grit but also with the help of digital tools that make operations easier and support business growth.

Going digital, indeed, is the ideal path for merchants of all sizes as the economy pivots to a cash-lite society.

G-Xchange Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Ren-ren Reyes, in a speaking engagement at the ANT Mo:Ments summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, stressed that digital tools must not only enable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to access digital payments but also improve the way they run their businesses.

GCash for Business is doing so with a suite of next-generation payment systems built to help Filipino merchants move faster, serve more customers, and grow their businesses more efficiently.

A seamless and inclusive payment ecosystem

For many MSMEs, going digital remains easier said than done. While studies show that 77% of MSMEs are interested in digital tools, only 20% have fully adopted them due to costs and technical skill gaps.

GCash for Business is making digitalization more accessible for them. The fintech leader offers easy-to-use payment solutions. These enable tap-to-pay and card transactions, giving merchants a faster and simpler way to accept payments.

More than these, merchants can access tools that help automate operations, attract customers through promos, and improve business management. The goal is to help businesses spend less time dealing with manual processes and more time growing their operations.

“We are helping merchants transition from manual roadblocks to digital efficiency, transforming everyday payments into engines for growth. With these devices and platforms, we are bridging the connectivity gap and ensuring that every Filipino entrepreneur—regardless of their location—has a seat at the table of the formal economy,” Reyes said.

Building a digital track record for financial growth

Reyes further highlighted how digital transactions can help merchants build financial credibility.

Today, 55% of MSMEs have never applied for a formal loan, often because of fear of debt, high interest rates, and complicated application requirements. Many small business owners still rely on informal borrowing or personal savings, limiting their ability to expand operations, manage cash flow, or recover from unexpected expenses.

With GCash for Business, merchants can create a digital track record that may help them access financing options that are faster, fairer, and more inclusive. The lending arm of GCash, Fuse Financing Inc., has disbursed P406 billion worth of loans to 11.1 million unique borrowers to date. One in three borrowers is a small business owner.

By helping small businesses overcome barriers to digital adoption, GCash is turning everyday transactions into opportunities for growth, inclusion, and long-term financial progress for merchants nationwide.

To get started, merchants can sign up via the GCash for Business Portal at business.gcash.com to gain access to affordable payment solutions and an easy to use all in one dashboard. (SPONSORED CONTENT)