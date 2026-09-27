Eat Bulaga co-host summoned by LTO?

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show cause order (SCO) against a television personality over a viral video showing the TV personality driving without a seatbelt.

The video also showed the TV personality getting out of the vehicle and leaving its door open while parked along the road.

As a result, the LTO imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the TV personality’s driver’s license while the investigation is ongoing.

The LTO did not identify the TV personality in its report and only blurred the person’s photo.

However, the actual video circulated on social media, showing Eat Bulaga! co-host Ian Red driving while he and his companions were having fun inside the vehicle. Among his passengers were fellow Eat Bulaga! co-hosts Maine Mendoza, Miles Ocampo and Ryzza Mae Dizon.

“TV host, issued an SCO by the LTO after being caught without a seatbelt and getting out of the vehicle while on the road; license suspended, vehicle flagged,” the LTO said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

“Because of this, the LTO is directing the registered owner and driver of the SUV to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for a hearing,” it added. / TRC S