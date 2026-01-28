Eat Bulaga host allegedly involved in one-night stand

SINGER-COMEDIAN Echo Caringal claimed that he once had a one-night stand with a well-known television host from “Eat Bulaga.”

Caringal made the revelation during his guest appearance on the podcast “Think Talk Tea,” hosted by Kring Kim, also known as Madam Kring.

Caringal rose to prominence after winning “BakClash,” a former singing competition on “Eat Bulaga,” in 2018 and 2019. Following his win, he became part of the noontime show and also performed as a stand-up comedian at Vice Ganda’s comedy bar.

According to Caringal, the encounter happened after he was invited to the host’s home, where they drank alcohol and later fell asleep together.

He clarified, however, that the person involved was not Allan K, whom he identified as his boss. / TRC S