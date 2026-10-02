Eating through downtown CDO: A Cebuana food crawl

For Nell Lauron, who came over from Cebu, that was the draw. «I really liked how you can go from old-school comfort food to modern spots without needing to go far,» she said.

Morning at Bagong Lipunan

Start where downtown mornings have long started: Bagong Lipunan, a decades-old institution where breakfast is a habit the city never dropped. The Chinese-Filipino comfort food needs no introduction. There’s pancit with meat and vegetables, siopao served soft and steaming, and calamansi squeezed over everything. It isn’t fancy, and that’s the whole charm.

Regional heritage at Cucina Higala

A few steps later, the mood changes at Cucina Higala, where a restored heritage house sets the stage for a menu that leans into Northern Mindanao identity. Capiz-shell windows, vintage photographs and a polished dining room give the place a sense of welcome that feels both nostalgic and deliberate.

The restaurant’s signature sinuglaw captures that balance well, pairing fresh tuna ceviche with smoky grilled pork belly in a dish that feels sharp, layered and distinctly local. Surol, a fish stew simmered in spiced coconut milk, brings a slower, deeper comfort, while binaki, served warm with melting vanilla ice cream, gives the meal a sweet finish that feels rooted in home cooking but presented with care.

Midday cool-down at Chingkeetea

By midday, the crawl can shift into something lighter at Chingkeetea, where the energy turns playful and unhurried. The tea room’s upcycled furniture, handwritten notes and fairy lights create a setting that feels made for lingering, especially when the city heat starts to rise.

It is the kind of stop that resets the pace. An iced wintermelon milk tea or a chilled roasted oolong works well here, along with a few fried dumplings or takoyaki while the afternoon slowly unfolds.

Contemporary comfort at Circa 1850

Along C.M. Recto, Circa 1850 brings a more contemporary mood to the downtown route. Exposed brick, warm lighting and a relaxed dining room give the place the easy confidence of a bistro that knows exactly what kind of meal it wants to serve.

The food follows that same tone. Fork-tender brisket, wood-fired ribs, tuyo pasta and soft-shell crab salad make the menu feel both familiar and inventive, the kind of lineup that invites diners to settle in rather than rush through.

Bold pan-Asian flavors at Fat Monk

Fat Monk adds a louder, more playful note to the crawl. The restaurant leans into Southeast Asian and pan-Asian flavors with dishes that are built for sharing, from beef rendang and Thai green curry to pad thai, cereal ribs and salted-egg pork.

For Nell Lauron, it was one of the standout stops. “Some of the most memorable foods were in Fat Monk,” she said. “My faves are Indian butter chicken and salt and pepper ribs.” Her reaction fits the restaurant’s appeal: it is the kind of place where the flavors arrive bold, generous and easy to remember.

Sweet stop at Missy Bonbon

Before the night turns fully into street food territory, a dessert stop at Missy Bonbon offers a softer landing. The homegrown Cagayan de Oro bakery-café, which began as a small kiosk in 2009, has grown into a familiar name for breads, cakes, gelato and other sweet treats.

It works especially well as a pause between dinner and the final stretch of the crawl. After the heavier plates and stronger flavors, a slice of cake or a cold sweet treat gives the route a gentler finish.

Twilight street grilling around Plaza Divisoria

End where downtown Cagayan de Oro feels most alive: around Plaza Divisoria, where the air starts to carry the smell of smoke and grilled meat as night settles in. Street stalls serve chicken isaw, pork barbecue and tuna collars over charcoal, while plastic stools and hanging rice make the scene feel as grounded and unpretentious as the city itself.

This is the part of the crawl that brings everything back to basics. After the heritage dishes, café stops and contemporary plates, the final stretch reminds you that downtown food culture is still shaped as much by the street as by the restaurant.