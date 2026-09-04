EATOF backs green, AI tourism

TOURISM officials from eight East Asian states and provinces agreed to deepen cooperation on sustainable, technology-driven and locally focused tourism as the region seeks to respond to climate change, global crises and shifting visitor demand.

The commitments were set out in a joint declaration signed on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026 during the 19th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation (Eatof), hosted by Cebu Province.

Under the declaration, the members will work toward designating at least one Eatof-Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata)-certified green destination in each member state or province every year, while pursuing joint marketing aimed at achieving “Net Zero Tourism.”

The group also agreed to develop high-value local tourism content, including gastronomy, traditional culture and festivals, and pilot “Eatof Local Circuit Tours” to distribute visitors among local destinations and support communities.

The declaration calls for stronger links among local governments, universities and industries, with members planning joint tourism training programs, entrepreneurship boot camps for local talent and youth forums.

Technology will also play a larger role in the region’s tourism strategy.

Members agreed to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart tourism environments, including QR code-based information systems connected to local languages, multilingual AI-powered real-time interpretation and translation, and AI-driven personalized travel information.

The measures are intended to make travel more convenient while helping destinations tailor tourism services to local conditions.

The declaration also commits members to strengthen tourism safety and risk management by sharing information on natural disasters, climate-related crises, infectious disease outbreaks and other emergencies.

“New Eatof, Go Glocal” was the theme of the 2026 assembly, reflecting the federation’s push to connect global tourism trends with local communities and industries.

The eight participating members are Cebu in the Philippines; Gangwon State in South Korea; Luang Prabang in Laos; Quang Ninh in Vietnam; Sarawak in Malaysia; Tottori in Japan; Siem Reap in Cambodia; and Tuv in Mongolia. Pata participated as an observer.

The declaration was signed in Cebu on Sept. 3 and will remain in force until the opening of the next Eatof General Assembly.

The 24th Eatof Standing Committee meeting in 2027 and the 20th General Assembly in 2028 will be held in Gangwon State, South Korea. / KOC