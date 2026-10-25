ECC expands coverage for heat-hit platform workers

THE Employees Compensation Commission (ECC) is expanding benefit coverage for platform workers who suffer heat-related illnesses or injuries in the performance of their duties.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino made the assurance Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, during a meeting with platform companies and other stakeholders, who discussed ways to protect platform workers from occupational safety and health (OSH) risks, particularly those arising from El Niño and extreme heat.

The dialogue was attended by platform companies ATIN, Flash Express, Foodpanda, Grab, InDrive, Lalamove, Lazada, Maxim (Taxsee Philippines), Move It, Ninja Van, Para Xpress Technology Services, Inc. and Shopee.

During the dialogue, ECC executive director Kaima Velasquez said the commission had issued a resolution including several heat-related illnesses eligible for Employees’ Compensation benefits.

“We came out with a resolution that reiterates the coverage of heat-related diseases while also recognizing the new heat-related diseases that workers may encounter while working outdoors and exposed to extreme temperature,” she said.

Among the heat-related illnesses identified by the ECC are heat syncope, or fainting and dizziness; heat rash (bungang araw); rhabdomyolysis, or muscle injury or damage; dehydration resulting in kidney injury or damage; and neurological disorders or conditions affecting the normal functioning of the nervous system. / PNA