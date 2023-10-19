ECCP holds ISO 30414 HR management training

During the seminar, professionals from diverse sectors gained insights into cutting-edge standards and best practices, enabling them to effectively navigate the evolving HR landscape.

“ISO30414 is the future of HR. It can be a turnkey to the boardroom door for HR to show how it is a true profit center,” said Juan Paolo Arao.

ISO 30414:2018 Human Resource Management – Guidelines in Internal and External Human Capital Reporting is a groundbreaking standard, offering a structured framework to measure and report an organization's human capital. This guideline comprehensively assesses a company's workforce from internal performance metrics and external transparency perspectives.

“By embracing ISO 30414:2018, businesses gain essential tools to evaluate the efficacy of their human resource strategies, foster improved decision-making, improve stakeholder trust, and promote sustainable success in the global arena,” said ECCP Cebu Branch Officer Jillian Sitchon.

“This standard underscores the pivotal role of human capital in modern organizations, enabling them to exemplify their commitment to ethical, sustainable, and people-centric business practices,” she added.

ISO 30414:2018 also offers organizations a unique opportunity to compute and ensure Return on Investment (ROI) from HR payroll expenses, bridge the sustainability gap in the reports of publicly listed companies, and ultimately advance their competitiveness and ethical standing in the business world.

The ISO 30414:2018 Human Resource Management Awareness Course was organized on September 28-29, 2023 at the Golden Prince Hotel & Suites. (PR)