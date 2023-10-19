ECCP holds ISO 30414 HR management training

IN A bid to bolster efforts and strategies that transform the country’s human capital and create a more resilient and productive Philippines, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) Cebu organized a ISO 30414:2018 Human Resource Management Awareness course.
Led by Bureau Veritas training expert Juan Paolo Arao, the training highlighted the importance of ISO 30414, focusing on Guidelines in Internal and External Human Capital Reporting.
During the seminar, professionals from diverse sectors gained insights into cutting-edge standards and best practices, enabling them to effectively navigate the evolving HR landscape.
“ISO30414 is the future of HR. It can be a turnkey to the boardroom door for HR to show how it is a true profit center,” said Juan Paolo Arao.
ISO 30414:2018 Human Resource Management – Guidelines in Internal and External Human Capital Reporting is a groundbreaking standard, offering a structured framework to measure and report an organization's human capital. This guideline comprehensively assesses a company's workforce from internal performance metrics and external transparency perspectives.
“By embracing ISO 30414:2018, businesses gain essential tools to evaluate the efficacy of their human resource strategies, foster improved decision-making, improve stakeholder trust, and promote sustainable success in the global arena,” said ECCP Cebu Branch Officer Jillian Sitchon.
“This standard underscores the pivotal role of human capital in modern organizations, enabling them to exemplify their commitment to ethical, sustainable, and people-centric business practices,” she added.
ISO 30414:2018 also offers organizations a unique opportunity to compute and ensure Return on Investment (ROI) from HR payroll expenses, bridge the sustainability gap in the reports of publicly listed companies, and ultimately advance their competitiveness and ethical standing in the business world.
The ISO 30414:2018 Human Resource Management Awareness Course was organized on September 28-29, 2023 at the Golden Prince Hotel & Suites. (PR)