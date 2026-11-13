Echica: AI and social justice

Those of us who use ChatGPT cannot help but marvel at the enormous capacity of artificial intelligence to process data from different sources and present them as a coherent whole. Ask Gemini or ChatGPT questions related to health, physics, law, literature, or any field of knowledge, and chances are you instantly get a substantially coherent answer that would have taken you numerous hours of research in a library.

But beyond the wonders of artificial intelligence (AI) are some hidden costs. We who stop at feelings of awe over the capacity of AI cannot be different from a poor person who visits a palatial home for the first time. This person may wonder at the marble floor and the magnificently lit chandeliers. Accustomed to being deprived of basic necessities, this person could only wonder how such an opulent lifestyle can be lived. Rarely will this person ask the question about social justice and the possible correlation between his poverty and the wealth of mansion’s owner.

It is high time to reflect on a question which is rarely asked, which is social justice and artificial intelligence. To reflect on this question, let me make a detour and go back to Pope Francis and his encyclical Laudato Si. The continuity between Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV has become clearer to me as I read Magnifica Humanitas of the latter.

First, let us go to the concern of Pope Francis on ecological (in)justice. The Pope makes the keen observation that it is actually the poor who suffer much from the global warming primarily caused by rich countries. In other words, there is the unjust sharing of ecological burdens. In Laudato Si, Pope Francis notes the disproportionate use of natural resources and laments that the poor countries who contribute less to global warming are oftentimes more prone to be victimized by it. In his own words, “the warming caused by huge consumption on the part of some rich countries has repercussions on the poorest areas of the world, especially Africa, where a rise in temperature, together with drought, has proved devastating for farming. There is also the damage caused by the export of solid waste and toxic liquids to developing countries, and by the pollution produced by companies which operate in less developed countries in ways they could never do at home…”

Let us now go to Pope Leo XIV. Pope Leo cites his immediate predecessor’s warning on an uncritical embrace of the technocratic paradigm. The current pope does not directly say that those poor people who do not use AI are more vulnerable to its effects on the environment, even though this indeed may be the case. Indeed, much energy is needed in the operation of data centers. To cool them off, much water is necessary which the poor people need not to run data centers but for survival.

Pope Leo is deeply aware of the environmental issues related to AI. He specifically states, “The gains in efficiency and the potential to improve certain services are clear, yet rapidly and uncritically adopting them exposes us to a range of risks, including the tendency to overlook the environmental impact. Current AI systems require enormous amounts of energy and water, significantly influencing carbon dioxide emissions, and place heavy demands on natural resources.”

Because of the huge amount of energy needed, data centers may feel compelled to use cheap fossil fuel, resulting in more air pollution.

In a text more directly related to social justice, Pope Leo warns, “AI tends to amplify the power of those who already possess economic resources, expertise and access to data. In light of the common good and the universal destination of goods, this raises serious concerns, since small but highly influential groups can shape information and consumption patterns, influence democratic processes and steer economic dynamics to their own advantage, undermining social justice and solidarity among peoples.”

The quote tells us of AI’s capacity to influence democratic processes. We have seen this in recent electoral exercises. With AI advancing by leaps maybe every day, it is good to be forewarned especially with the 2028 elections fast approaching.

In the end, we cannot but be awed by what AI can do. But we are invited to go beyond our initial impression.