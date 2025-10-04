Echica: Cardinal Tagle’s homily

(For this Sunday, I am giving my space to a homily delivered by Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on the occasion of the canonical installation of Archbishop Alberto Uy as the new Archbishop of Cebu.)

We thank God who has gathered us as a family of faith in this Eucharistic celebration on the memorial of St. Jerome, priest and doctor of the Church. God has given another cause for joy on the occasion of the taking of canonical possession of the Archdiocese of Cebu by His Excellency, the Most Reverend Alberto Uy, the fifth Metropolitan Archbishop of Cebu. As we thank the Lord for the gift of our new Archbishop, we remember with gratitude our former Bishops and Archbishops, and in a special way, His Excellency the Most Reverend Jose Palma.

The appointment of the new Archbishop of Cebu occurs within the Jubilee of 2025, centered on the theme Pilgrims of Hope or Pilgrims into Hope. Another important context is the continuing response to the call to be a more synodal Church, in which all walk together on the path of mission through communion and participation. I would dare say that the coming of the new Archbishop of Cebu must be appreciated and understood within the context of pilgrimage and walking together. It is providential that our readings for today deal with pilgrimages. Allow me to share three points for our reflection.

First point. In the first reading, the prophet Zechariah presents a vision of peoples of many cities, nations and tongues approaching each other. For what purpose? So that they could go on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, where they will seek the Lord and implore God’s favor. This indeed is a pilgrimage of hope. Then comes another important detail. These people will take hold of every Jew with a plea, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.” We will go with you because God is with you. You will lead us to the God whom we seek. We heard God is with you in Jerusalem.

People are seeking the Lord. Some experiences teach them that the gods they have followed prove to be false gods who do not grant favors and blessings but destruction, conflict and shame. They are tired of deception. So they seek the true God. They also seek true and authentic followers of God to walk with them on their pilgrimage to God, to the true God, not to false gods. I ask myself, if people take hold of a Cebuano, what would they ask for? Maybe some will say, “we heard you have the best lechon, let me go with you. We heard you have wonderful beach resorts, let me go with you.” But I really hope that people who are seeking God would take hold of Cebuano Catholics and say, “let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.” This is our mission, your mission in Cebu, to give witness to God who is in us. Please ask yourselves, what do people in the Archdiocese hear about us? What do they see in us? What do the poor, the youth, the unemployed, the homeless, the sick, the abandoned, the confused, the non-Catholic Christians, the non-Christians and creation hear about us? Listen to them. They are our synodal co-travelers and co-pilgrims on our mission.

Second point. The Gospel depicts Jesus’ own pilgrimage to Jerusalem where He will seek union with the Father, by completing His mission in his cross and resurrection. In Jerusalem Jesus will offer the perfect sacrifice of obedience to God for the salvation of all. But a Samaritan village refused to welcome him because he was headed towards Jerusalem. Remember that the Samaritans regarded Mount Gerizin as God’s chosen city, not Jerusalem. John and James asked if Jesus wanted them to call down fire from heaven to consume the Samaritan village. Jesus rebuked them. He did not desire the destruction of those who rejected him. After all, rejection was part of his journey to Jerusalem. Jesus was not seeking celebrity status, marching bands, millions of likes and views, and adulation. He was seeking to do God’s will no matter what the cost. “I do everything for the sake of the Gospel,” St. Paul once said, “Omnia facio propter Evangelium.” You, Archbishop Abet, chose these words as your motto on your episcopal journey. The Archdiocese of Cebu, with Archbishop Abet, should ask, what are we seeking? Success? Affirmation? Or the Lord and His Gospel, no matter what the cost? Do everything for the Gospel and let the Gospel do everything for you.

After Jesus’ rebuke, they journeyed to another village. A missionary journey should be undertaken with imagination and creativity. When one door closes, find other doors or windows or roofs to be opened. Take other paths. The pilgrimage must go on. Let us not be quick to complain but slow to find new paths. I hope that the families, neighborhoods, parishes, convents, schools, hospitals and institutions of Cebu would welcome the new Archbishop. But if they don’t, please do not call fire from heaven to consume them. I also hope that the new Archbishop would welcome all. I hope that all in the Archdiocese would welcome each other, talk with each other, learn from each other, especially from those who differ from us. Refrain from wishing ill of others. Jesus rebukes that attitude as contrary to the pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Find new paths together and walk together.

Third and final point. Cebu has been blessed by the Santo Niño. The earliest Christian image in the Philippines was given by Ferdinand Magellan to Rajah Carlos and Hara Juana at their baptism in 1521.

In 1565 after the burning of Cebu ordered by Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, a mariner named Juan Camus found the image of the Santo Niño intact in a pine box. The yearly celebration of the finding of the Child, kaplag, nurtures our faith. A gift will reveal itself in unexpected and even strange ways.

When Jesus was 12 years old, he remained in Jerusalem after the feast of Passover. Realizing that he had not come home with them, Mary and Joseph returned to Jerusalem and found him after three days in the Temple. He was not lost. He was where he should be. He had a mission from His Father. Dear Archdiocese of Cebu, dear Archbishop Abet, look for Jesus always in burnt villages, in submerged towns, in the smiles of children, in the frustration of the youth, in the hopes and dreams of the afflicted, in social media, in the cry of denuded hills and polluted waterways. Jesus is not lost. He is always there, waiting to be found. And when you yourselves feel lost, do not run around to find yourself. Be still and wait to be found. There are many people who have been forgotten, neglected, ignored, imprisoned, and lost waiting to be found again. Some priests are waiting to be found. Sometimes the Archbishop is quietly waiting to be found too. Find the Child Jesus in each other, in every situation that becomes the Jerusalem of mission. Do all for the sake of the Gospel that Saint Jerome studied, contemplated, translated and lived. Journey with San Pedro Calungsod who, by bringing people to the Gospel, found Jesus in the Jerusalem of martyrdom. On this blessed day, the Archdiocese of Cebu journeys together on a pilgrimage of mission, singing, “l will do all for the sake of the Gospel. Omnia facio propter Evangelium.” But this time, let us say, “WE will do all for the sake of the Gospel.” Buhaton namo ang tanan alang sa Ebanghelyo.