Echica: How did the Filipino Americans vote?

The 2026 midterm election in the United States was a complete shellacking of the Republican Party. The Democratic Party won even in states which have been traditionally bailiwicks of the GOP and where Donald Trump won by double digit percentage points just two years ago. Historically, the administration in power would always have difficulties in midterm elections. But in the last election, the rout suffered by Republicans was unprecedented.

Never shy to show his narcissistic tendencies, Trump said that it would have been different if his name were in the ballot. Well, the kindest thing I can say is that he has a strange way of licking his wounded ego. Did he not instruct voters during the campaign to imagine that he is on the ballot?

But as a Filipino, I wonder how Filipino Americans voted. Did they consider their country of origin when the cast their ballot? Most probably not. The only possible issue involving the Philippines was the West Philippine Sea, but this was far from the concern of either political party during the campaign. On trade issues, the Republicans are traditionally more protectionist and the Democrats more for open trade. Trade and commerce were part of the campaign discourse but the Philippines was never mentioned. So, I guess Filipino Americans simply voted as citizens of the country they have made their own. In other words, it is more likely that the Filipino roots were non-factors in their choices.

But still it is good to know whether Filipino Americans can feel with the victims of the crackdown on illegal migrants. Do they say that this involves mostly illegal migrants from the south border and the Filipinos can feel safe? Are the Filipinos affected by the racial divide? Or do the Filipinos, who used to be called little brown brothers, feel more at home with Caucasians and less with the African Americans? (Honestly, I have heard many Filipino Americans vehemently protest when they feel they are discriminated against because of their brown skin but they themselves look down on those with even darker complexion.)

Did the Filipino Catholics in Michigan vote for the Muslim candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, or did they bring their anti-Muslim bias in the Philippines to their adopted country? Here in the Philippines, there are those still distrustful of Muslims for the sole reason that they are Muslims. They say, “the only good Muslim is a dead Muslim.” Needless to say, there is nothing wrong if one chose the other candidate out of belief that he is the better qualified. But the Republican leaders built their campaign to a great extent on Islamophobia. On the other hand the Democratic candidate openly criticized the war against Iran and the American support for Israel. So, it is good to know not only whom the Filipinos in Michigan voted, but why.

I read an article that Latinos who voted for Trump in 2024 have returned to the Democratic Party. But the same article also notes that the shift of preference is not out of loyalty to the Democratic Party. Instead, the Latinos are deeply concerned about the rising prices which they blame on the current administration. Well now, since the article does not mention Filipinos, I can only wonder whether they share the same feelings.

A word of explanation is in order at this point. Historically, the Democratic Party could always rely on the big majority of the Hispanic vote. But that was not the case in the past few elections. The Democratic Party was partly to blame for taking them for granted. But in the recently concluded elections, these Hispanics have returned. This time, it is not due to any party affiliation but more based on gut-level issues like the power of their hard-earned dollar.

Beyond elections, I like to know how Filipino Catholics who support Trump react when Pope Leo XIV criticize immigration policies of the White House. In the Philippines, many Filipino Catholics are vociferous on issues like reproductive health, divorce and same sex union. These issues, especially the last two, are directly related to sex. But these Filipino Catholics are silent on the issues on global warming, the environment and extrajudicial killing.

I wonder whether Filipino Catholics in the United States have a more comprehensive view of the Catholic faith when they choose their candidates. Or do they limit Catholicism to sexual ethics?