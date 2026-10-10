Echica: Looking for environmental heroes

Last Oct. 4 was the last day of the season of creation for the year 2026. Since 2015, the Catholic Church has officially designated a month-long period as the season of creation. The end usually falls on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, famous for his hymn “Brother Sun and Sister Moon.”

Here in Cebu, Archbishop Alberto Uy has pushed his environmental advocacy to the parish level. He has decreed that each parish reserve an area for a pocket forest. It remains to be seen what impact this project will have in the future. The most immediate impact is the elevation of ecological consciousness among the faithful, but maybe more especially among the clergy. Many of the senior clergy took a course on the theology of creation which was mainly catechetical, where the main lesson learned was how to draw Adam and Eve in their naked natural state.

With the effects of environmental degradation and global warming felt more keenly every day, it is high time to review the anthropocentric bias that nature is created for human beings. We grew up with the thought that we can develop nature completely to our liking in the name of progress. In his groundbreaking encyclical Laudato Si, Pope Francis has labelled this idea “modern anthropocentrism.”

To make this advocacy understandable to the common tao, it is important not only to debunk the ideology of progress. My contention is that we need heroes that people in ecological advocacy can easily relate to. Here, I suggest some names:

1. Fr. Nery Satur. While the advocacy the protection of mother nature is relatively new in Cebu, many local churches have already been in the forefront decades ago. Back in the late 1980s, under the leadership of Bishop Gaudencio Rosales, (who later became a Cardinal as the Archbishop of Manila) the Diocese of Malabaylay openly fought against loggers. Some parishes would form human chains in highways to block the path of trucks carrying illegal logs. Fr. Nery Satur was one of those who organized his parish for such a fight. So effective was he that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) designated him as a forest protection officer. On Oct. 14. 1991, he was shot point blank and his head smashed by a rifle butt. The date of martyrdom has been officially designated by the province of Bukidon as Fr. Nery Satur day. Awards are given in his name for contemporary ecological warriors. Fr. Nery is the most well-known among martyrs for the environment. There are other lesser known figures.

2. Macli-ing Dulag. He was a village chief of a tribe which still wore G-strings in the Codlilleras. During the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the government wanted to build a dam that would solve the water shortage in the low-lying areas, especially Metro Manila. The tribe resisted the idea for it would destroy their lifestyle in particular and mother nature in general, as they have known it since birth. It was a classic conflict between modern idea of development and protection of ancestral lands and culture. Macli-ing Dulag followed the wishes of his people to damn the project of building a water dam. The military were sent to enforce the plan. At first, they tried to cajole Macli-ing, even presented him with an array of young beautiful ladies he could choose from. But he could not be bribed. In the end, he was gunned down in his own home.

4. Antonio Oposa. Born in Bantayan, Cebu, this lawyer became a law professor teaching in the University of the Philippines. He used his legal skills to buttress his passion for the environment. In 1993, he filed a class suit against the DENR. It was a case that was closely followed by many because of its novel nature. He represented the “children and those still-to-be born children.” Prior to this case, no lawyer ever went to court to represent the future generation. Furthermore, he used a legal concept which was not well known at that time: intergenerational equity. This means that the present generation can be held responsible for the welfare of the future generations. He chose to file a case against the DENR because it would have been futile to directly fight the logging companies. All the cards would have been stacked against him. In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court sided with Oposa. After representing the future generation, Oposa and other lawyers like Gloria Estenzo Ramos filed another novel case wherein they represented “resident mammals” to stop oil exploration. Again, Oposa won the case in the Supreme Court.

A song by Tina Turner goes, “We don’t need another hero.” I disagree. We need more of them.