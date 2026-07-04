Echica: Numbers and the INC

Over the week, the locally founded religious sect Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) staged a rally in protest against what it sees as selective justice. It was in reference to what they believe to be an impending arrest of Sen. Rodante Marcoleta. At its peak, the crowd reached 15,000 according to Quezon City Police. Later, it thinned out. It transferred from Edsa to Liwasang Bonifacio, and eventually dispersed.

After boldly declaring at the beginning that they would stay on the streets “as long as it takes,” the crowd left Liwasang Bonifacio without even being confronted with police dispersal units. If the organizers thought to replicate Edsa 1 and Edsa 2 they were delusional. Edsa 1 gathered hundreds of thousands when the Philippine population was significantly smaller.

This brings to mind the numbers game in relation to INC. Every election year, the sect boasts itself of six million voters. Many would readily presume the accuracy of the numbers. It is a supposedly solid command vote. In other words, all members vote for the same candidates based on the orders of a central command. INC then weaponizes this bloc voting.

The INC justifies this practice by exalting the value of unity. But in truth, what they try to impose is not unity but uniformity.

Expectedly, various politicians salivate for the bloc vote. Many would line up to court the graces of the Manalos. It would be highly naïve on our part not to imagine a quid pro quo arrangement between the politicians and the INC. For instance, a member of the Commission on Appointments who was endorsed by the INC during elections is expected not to pose any objection to anyone recommended by the INC for a high office.

But is not INC exaggerating the numbers for their own ends? As of the 2024 official census, the Philippine population is 112.7 million. The members of the INC would comprise 2.6 percent of the Philippine population. That would be less than three million members. Bear in mind, that not all of these members have reached 18 years of age in order to qualify to vote. Where on earth is the basis for that claim of a solid six million votes? There would be even less if we take into consideration the likelihood that some members who would not follow the endorsement.

One may respond that that even though the numbers may be bloated, still a politician would be foolish to ignore the Iglesia vote. I certainly agree. Every vote counts most especially in tightly contested elections. Some say that an endorsement from the INC can spell the difference between electoral victory and defeat especially when victory and defeat are separated by a few hundred thousand votes in a national election.

But even the preceding statement, which is part of conventional political wisdom, is not always correct. Let us cite the 2010 and 2016 vice-presidential elections. In 2010, the INC supported Mar Roxas over Jojo Binay. Binay won. In the 2016 vice presidential elections, INC supported Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. over Leni Robredo. Robredo came from behind to defeat Marcos Jr.

These facts mean that a non-endorsement from the INC is not a death sentence to one’s political aspirations.

But as a parting shot, let me even go beyond numbers. Since the INC does not explain its choices, invoking the Iglesia vote is nothing but an appeal to the survival instincts of the politicians. It does not appeal to their consciences.

Pray tell me, what kind of religious sect is it if it does not try to address our consciences?