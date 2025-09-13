Echica: Presidents with Cebuano connections

I guess that when we Cebuanos celebrate Osmeña Day every Sept. 9, there are those who wish that a day will come again when another one of our own would occupy the Palace beside the Pasig River. It is a scenario we devoutly wish, most especially these days when not even one senator is from Cebu. Although the current Senate president has Cebuano roots, I doubt whether he can speak Cebuano aside from “maayong buntag.” That wish comes from that same family-first mentality I mentioned in my last column. It is the same mentality that made Cebuanos fall for the slogan “Bisaya na pud!” in the 2016 elections.

In 1998, we gravitated towards a province mate when Lito Osmeña, who is two generations apart from the Grand Old Man of Cebu, ran for the presidency under a political party he called “Promdi.” The term is usually pejorative when those who come from imperial Manila would use it to describe those who come from the provinces. But Lito Osmeña made us Cebuanos proud that we are indeed provincianos. (In a way, it was like what Jose Rizal did when the derogatory term “indios” was made a symbol of pride when he adopted the term “indios Bravos.”

In pre-martial law politics, Serging Osmeña Jr, the son of Don Sergio, actually challenged Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the presidential elections of 1969, but unfortunately he was soundly beaten in an election marred by massive spending on the part of the administration candidate. Ferdinand Marcos then wanted to humiliate his opponent and saw to it that Serging would lose even in Cebu. And that was precisely what happened.

There were actually presidents in the past with Cebuano connections, though not coming from Cebu. There was Carlos Garcia from Talibon, Bohol but who finished high school in Cebu Provincial High School, now called Abellana National School. Cebuanos could resonate with him since he was, beside being a lawyer, a poet using the Cebuano language.

But the most recent is Rodrigo Duterte. He is identified with Davao, having been a mayor of the city for many terms, interrupted only by term limits and by his stint as President. But his family roots can be traced back to Cebu since his father was a Cebuano.

The grand old man of Cebu is someone we can be proud of. He was not perfect. No one is perfect and presidents are no exceptions. But we would be lucky as a nation if the current or future presidents would possess half of his integrity.

I like to highlight two stories of his life that would be a testament to his strong moral compass. First, as a President, he did not lift a finger to help his son Serging answer the accusation that he collaborated with the Japanese. Secondly, in the 1946 presidential elections, he did not campaign as vigorously as expected by his election team. He was lagging behind Manuel Roxas who had the American support. His advisers thought that for Don Sergio to catch up, he needed to be more active. But Don Sergio believed that his record should speak for itself. He did not campaign outside office hours. He thought that since the country was in a crisis mode, recovering from the ravages of World War II, he has to give full attention to his job. As a veteran politician, he must have felt that he was losing grip of the pinnacle of power. But his moral convictions weigh heavier than his desire to retain power.

But here’s the second figure in this tale of two Bisaya presidents. The second is a disgraced personality, now in The Hague, Netherlands. His presidency was marked by the deaths of thousands, victims of the so-called war on drugs. During the crisis brought about by Covid-19, his trusted advisers still continued to think of schemes to make money, as evidenced by the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., which bagged billions worth of government contracts despite its miniscule capital. And the current investigations show that many ghost flood control projects were conceived during the Duterte administration.

Should we really again buy the slogan, Bisaya na Pud? Even if the Bisaya appears to be a spoiled brat whose idea of good governance includes the allocation of confidential funds? Even if we feel that our intelligence is insulted by her usage of names like Mary Grace Piattos as recipients of the confidential funds?

Let us learn our lessons. While we understand our desire to elect leaders we can consider as one of us, this criterion should be of less importance. We want leaders with competence, integrity and the capacity for empathy. The candidate’s possible Cebuano connection should be the least of our consideration.