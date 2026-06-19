Echica: Some life lessons from the Knicks

Some friends know how passionate I am as a fan of the New York Knicks. I would shout out loud even while I am alone in my room while watching their games in my laptop. When I howled in jubilation when OG Anunoby tipped in the ball to give the Knicks the lead for the first time in Game 4, someone passing by at the corridor would think that I was having an ecstatic dream in midmorning. At crucial junctures of a game, I would pray hard as if the salvation of the world depends on the victory of the Knicks.

There is a simple explanation on why I am a rabid fan of the Knicks. They were the NBA champions in 1970 and 1973 and this was the time when I started reading the newspapers and became a follower of the sports page. This explains why until today, I follow the Oakland Athletics, the World Series Champions from 1972-1974. And I still consider Bobby Fischer the greatest chess player of all time after he beat Boris Spassky in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1972 to become the world champion. I then became a student of his past games and was in awe at the capacity of the human mind when he sacrificed his queen on the 13th move to checkmate the opponent’s king on the 41st.

But let me go back to the Knicks. Since the games were not shown live back in the 1970s, I could only use my imagination on reading the exploits of Willis Reed who played in Game 7 of 1970 NBA championship series against the Lakers even with a thigh injury.

It was mostly downhill after the era of Reed, Walt Frazier (now a basketball commentator), Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley (who became a senator) and Dave DeBusschere. I experienced a long dark night as a fan. Somehow there were glimpses of glory during the Patrick Ewing era. A number of times he would openly guarantee a championship but the Knicks could not clip the wings of Air Jordan. The only way to win a championship then was for Jordan to retire. That is what precisely happened. But in Game 7 of the series against the Houston Rockets, John Starks kept on misfiring his three point shots. In 1999, I was in the seventh heaven when Allan Houston made a jumper just when time expired to beat the Miami Heat and when Larry Johnson made a four-point play to beat the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks went on to fight for the Larry O’Brien trophy. But David Robinson and Tim Duncan of San Antonio Spurs were just too good and I was brought back to earth.

What added fervor to my devotion as a fan were my visits to the city itself. As a doctoral student in Belgium in the 1990s, I would spend almost all of my summer breaks in a parish in New Jersey. I wrote on a Latin American theologian whose work was in Spanish and it was there that I tried to translate his writings. In my free days, I visited friends residing in New York or stroll around Manhattan or even study in the huge city library.

With this overview of my journey as a Knicks’ fan, I can be forgiven for my sheer exhilaration when the Knicks won against the Spurs. Fifty-three years of waiting have finally ended.

But since this cannot be purely an autobiographical account, let me try to draw some lessons from their victory. First, most things in life can be achieved only through a team. The Spurs had more individual talent. But the Knicks were more cohesive. The starting five beautifully complemented one another. The defensive liabilities of their two best players were covered by the defensive talents of the other three.

The second is belief in oneself which is coming not from arrogance but from a strong work ethic. Many wrote off the Knicks because no team can emerge a champion if its best player would only measure six feet and two inches. But a self-confessed gym-rat, Jalen Brunson proved how wrong they were when he gave a Jordan-like performance in the series-clinching game.

The third lesson is resilience. It was the first time in NBA history when the champion won the four games of the series by overcoming double digit deficits. No matter how seemingly insurmountable the deficits, New York continued to believe that the next run would be theirs. It is a lesson not to lose heart despite initial failures.

Sports indeed is a metaphor of life itself.