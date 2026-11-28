Very early in his pontificate, the late Pope Francis was asked about the kind of church he envisioned. In his reply, the beloved Pope gave the image of a field hospital. Such an image caught the imagination of many observers. Let us quote the Pope at length: “I see clearly that the thing the church is the ability to heal wounds and to warm the hearts of the faithful. It needs nearness, proximity. I see the church as a field hospital after a battle. It is useless to ask a seriously injured person if he has a high cholesterol and about the level of his blood sugars. You have to heal his wounds. Then we can talk about everything else.” To put it plainly, the Church is called to heal wounds before she can teach doctrines and morals.

The metaphor of a field hospital may have come from an Italian classic novel, “The Betrothed,” by Alessandro Manzoni, which has influenced Pope Francis extensively. In this novel, some Capuchin friars risked their lives to heal the wounded victims who, in an evolving plague, may have been abandoned by society. (Personal disclosure: I have not read the novel myself. I have tried to obtain a copy to understand Pope Francis better, but my efforts were futile.) Fast forward: we now enter a new liturgical year. In the Archdiocese of Cebu, the theme of the new liturgical year is a welcoming church. The theme describes the church that we envision to be. The idea of a welcoming community is enshrined in the Hebrew Bible when Yahweh commanded God’s people not to oppress an immigrant for they were once immigrants themselves in the land of Egypt (Ex. 23:9).

But the theme of welcome is most powerfully personified by Jesus himself. His disciples were of different ideological persuasions and economic backgrounds. For example, Simon was a patriot while Matthew was a tax collector. But the welcoming attitude of Jesus was in its most radical form, even to the point of being scandalous, when he ate together with people whom society considered sinners, like tax collectors and those working in the flesh trade.

Above, I used the term “welcoming attitude.” But it is more than a personal trait of Jesus. His table fellowship with those who were social scum was not just a compassionate deed. It was a deliberate way of questioning an ideological system that would serve to exclude people from the community’s welcome. Let us take the concept of purity as an example. In itself, it is an important moral value.

Indeed, Jesus himself said that the pure of heart are blessed. But purity can be conceptualized in a way that would divide the world into two categories, the pure and the impure. The former are welcomed. The latter are not. Needless to say, those who insist on this categorization would label themselves pure, and their adversaries would be considered impure. The table fellowship of Jesus would question the categorization.

Moreover, he challenged his disciples to unmask this categorization as a mechanism of oppression of those who were considered impure.

The challenge of Jesus was resisted by those who were considered socially respectable. He was crucified for it. It was true then. It is still true today. Let us take the calls of the late Pope Francis which happily are continued by Pope Leo XIV. He called on countries to welcome migrants. Many countries resisted and some leaders were elected precisely because of their iron-fist policy towards migrants. The Pope then broached the idea that divorcees who have civilly remarried be allowed to receive communion. This was resisted by people who believe that it destroys the indissolubility of marriage. Even the idea of giving non-liturgical blessings to people in irregular situations, including those in same-sex unions, was violently opposed. The idea that God is not exclusive to one religion, dramatized by such a statement that “there is no Catholic God,” shocked respectable people even if the Church has long taught that salvation is not exclusive to Catholics.

The idea of a welcoming church is evangelical in its radicality. But if we preached it in a radical way like Jesus did, there would be stiff opposition. Is the alternative to sanitize the message to make it more acceptable? But a sanitized concept of hospitality could be more acceptable but would be nothing but a slogan.