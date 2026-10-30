Echica: The importance of arresting Bato

If Bato is arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC), could some hair also grow on his head?

This joke may well demonstrate how Filipinos show indignation over their abusers by making fun at them. Indeed, when former President Rodrigo Duterte showed up for the first time in his trial in The Hague, he was seen with more hair than he ever had when he still occupied the palace beside the Pasig River. It could not have been a wig meant to conceal a balding head. After all, nobody wears a wig in prison. Furthermore, he has always presented a persona which does not feel bothered by how he physically appears in public. Does the Dutch winter make wonders to one’s hair follicles? Who knows, this may entice Bato to peacefully surrender to the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Kidding aside, the arrest of the former police chief and henchman of Duterte is long overdue. It is not simply for political considerations that his arrest is urgent. It is for the sake of justice to the countless victims of extrajudicial killing. Let me explain. If, God forbid, Duterte suddenly dies in prison, the case will be closed. A dead person cannot be tried in court. Sadly, the quest for justice can die together with Duterte.

It is crucial for us who cry for justice that he gets the right amount of Ensure and Centrum. We can pray for his long life, that he be given the chance for more soul searching. For the moment, he appears strong and mentally alert. Daily monitoring of his health, and the absence of stress, are doing wonders to his health. My sources say that he was not physically assisted when he walked towards the court. He stood up when the justices entered the trial chambers, signifying that he was aware of what was happening. There is great likelihood that he will be present when the trial proper commences on the end of November.

But an octogenarian he already is. And nobody knows when he comes to face his creator whom he once called stupid.

This is where the arrest of Bato gains urgency. If Duterte suddenly dies, even if this is contrary to our wishes, then the case may die with him. The arrest of Bato assures us of continuity. We wish a long life for Duterte not only out of Christian charity. It is about the possibility of the feeling of closure to the relatives of the EJK victims.

But so far, the response of the camp of Bato has been pathetic. Clearly, the past is haunting him. His camp is protesting the P50 million bounty on information that would lead to his arrest. Are they now reminded that monetary rewards were then allegedly given to the police based on the number of those tokhanged? Are they deeply troubled by the realization that what was effective in the past can still be effective today? The only difference now is that Bato is no longer the chief hunter but the hunted.

They are shouting that his human rights must be respected. For sure, these rights are inalienable from his being human. Even Heinrich Himmler, the leader of a Nazi paramilitary group and chief enforcer of the attempted extermination of Jews, could have been tried in a court of law if only he did not commit suicide prior to his trial. We of course pray that this will not happen to Bato.

Nancy, the wife of Bato, has posted in social media, addressing those few who are now in power: “…He has helped you in countless ways and he has done you no wrong personally. He needs your help, not your persecution.” The statement is wrong on several counts. First, she should address the relatives of the victims, not those who are trying to arrest her husband. Second, the quest for justice should not be swept under the rug by a quid pro quo negotiation among those in power. Should those who were powerful in the past and those who are currently wielding power simply make arrangements while neglecting the victims? Thirdly, there is a big difference between the (so far bungling) attempt to arrest him and persecution.

If Bato is sent to The Hague, still no hair may grow. There are limits to what the Dutch winter can do. But we hope he will in age, in wisdom and in grace.