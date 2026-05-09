Echica: The next chapter in the impeachment saga

Most likely, Vice President Sara Duterte can no longer derail the impeachment process. She will have to give, not only to the senator-jurors but also to the public who will be watching the trial, a credible answer to the various allegations. They include the alleged misuse of confidential funds and the existence of unexplained wealth.

If she is innocent, then the impeachment trial can be that “one moment in time when all the answers will be up to her,” as one song goes. That shining moment will catapult her to Malacañang Palace in 2028. She did not appear in the Justice Committee because, her apologists explain, she can only expect fair treatment in the Senate. Thus, this is one moment she has been waiting for.

On the other hand, if she is proven guilty, then she will be perpetually disqualified to occupy a government post, even in the barangay level. But it is not just the possible perpetual disqualification she would be worried about. If she is convicted, then she and the whole Duterte family will have been shown to be the biggest frauds since the Wizard of Oz. Why? Well, the Dutertes have always presented themselves as leaders who are one with the ordinary people, epitomes of simplicity. But Sara is anything but simple if she cannot explain the bank transactions whose authenticity has been confirmed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council. The family, particularly the father, has presented itself as deathly opposed to drugs. Extrajudicial killings of drug users have been justified in the name of the war against drugs. But the people would now feel duped big-time if it is credibly shown that the Dutertes have dealings with drug lords involving hundreds of millions.

Beyond the votes of the senators is public perception. After all, one possible scenario is that the required two-thirds vote to convict her is not reached but she comes out of the trial a damaged good. The senators can vote along party lines but the court of public opinion is another thing. Indeed, it appears that her ratings in the latest presidential preference surveys are not moving up like that of Leni Robredo even if the latter has said that she is not running for a national post. The surveys done by Octa Research and Pulse Asia show that people are looking for alternatives even if the current Vice President is the only one who has announced her presidential ambitions.

As for me, I am keeping an open mind as to her innocence or guilt. I will be following the impeachment trial in the Senate. I will follow the arguments and counterarguments. Of course, the arguments will be mostly legal. But lawyers cannot arrogate to themselves the ability to make value judgments. Ordinary people can try to observe even the external behavior of Sara Duterte if she appears in the Senate. If she does not appear and simply ask her battery of lawyers to represent her, then her absence can also be another basis for the value judgment.

Having an open mind does not mean that I have not formed some initial impressions. It simply means that I am willing to change my initial impressions if presented with contrary facts and arguments. For instance, a non-lawyer like me cannot understand the extra sensitivity and defensiveness of the Dutertes when it comes to the issue of their bank accounts. The Duterte administration even dismissed Deputy Ombudsman Mechor Arthur Carandang for investigating his bank records. The dismissal was clearly beyond presidential powers, even to non-lawyers. The Supreme Court recently voided the dismissal. It is interesting to point out that the ponente of the decision is a Duterte appointee. But non-lawyers would rightly ask, “Why did the President go beyond well-established constitutional principles to prevent the revelation of the bank accounts if such did not even exist?”

Maybe Sara can answer this question during the Senate trial. But then again, it is also possible that no answer will be given. Let us have an open mind.

Meanwhile, abangan ang susunod na kabanata.