With permission from the one who sent the message, I am writing this essay in response to it. This column is not about Pax Silica itself, its merits and demerits. It is a more general defense of public protest.

For the sake of disclosure and transparency, let me state at the outset that I am proud of my past as a street parliamentarian in the 80s, a turbulent period in our country’s history. In my seminary days, we used to shout our lungs out, “Ibagsak ang diktadurang Marcos! Down with US-Marcos imperialism. Sulong, wag matakot!” The issues today are different. The shouts now are, “Trump out! Reject Pax Silica!” Moreover, thanks to social media, there are now other ways of venting rage. But make no mistake about it, there is that different feeling that together with people of similar mindsets, one can speak truth to power in a street rally. It is different when one is in a classroom or in a formal meeting, where the playing field is not level. Outside the context of street rallies, these student protesters may be at the mercy of professors or school administrators, who are part of the establishment.

On the streets, the power relations are radically altered. The powerful now feel powerless. Unless of course, the authorities would invoke the argumentum ad baculum, or the resort to force. Which is what actually happened, as hundreds of protesters were arrested.

At this point, let me address some of the points raised by those who are against rallies. Some say that protest can be conducted in areas with less traffic and thus less potential for public disturbance. But those who make this comment entirely miss the point. The aim of the protesters is to reach out to the greatest number of people and to raise the awareness level of those who are still in slumber. In other words, protests cannot be held in forested areas to convince frogs and mosquitoes of the dangers of installing data centers.

Basically similar is the point raised by some that the rallyists can go out to the streets anytime but not on those days when foreign diplomats and dignitaries are in the country. It is alleged that the student demonstrations are turning off potential investors. They say that what the protesters are doing is to wash dirty linens in public. But again it is precisely the aim of the protesters to bring the issue to an international audience. After all, it is possible that the Filipino diplomats are presenting the country in overly glowing terms. Thus, it is necessary for the foreign diplomats and investors to listen to the other side.

On this point, it is actually the high-handed attempt to suppress the protesters that is giving the country a bad image. The right to peaceful assembly is a basic human right. When this right is respected while the spotlight is focused on this country, it can give a picture of political stability. It tells the international community that democracy is functioning. In contrast, when peaceful protesters are arrested, we have a picture of a government that is irrational in its fears.

Student protests are part of youthful idealism. Many of these protesters are aware of the dangers they are putting themselves into when they publicly express opposition. Thus, we can assume that they have chosen to take a stand. They are not grade one students who gather to protest against an issue they are still too young to understand, like reproductive health.

These students are risking their limbs to express their convictions. The adults may disagree with the content or method of protest. But let us be happy that idealism is alive. When student protests are gone, it can mean that we are training the young to be sycophants.