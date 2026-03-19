Ecnet Pinamungajan crowned Kings of 1st Ungas 21-Under League

ECNET Pinamungajan formally clinched the championship of the 1st Ungas 21-Under Basketball League after a thrilling victory over the favored Tuburan 360, 76-73, in the title game held at the Pinamungajan Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

​Once again the duo of Ralph Emerson Pono and Jan Debutac proved to be the key to the hard-fought win, witnessed by a massive crowd of supporters from both sides.

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​Pono exploded for 25 points, including two crucial three-pointers in the final minutes, along with 8 rebounds. His performance earned him the Finals MVP honors.

​Debutac added 23 points, highlighted by four clutch free throws in the dying seconds that sealed the victory.

​After trailing early in the first quarter, Ecnet gradually gained momentum and stayed within striking distance of Coach Neophyte Molon’s Tuburan squad starting in the second period.

​In the fourth quarter, Tuburan briefly took control behind the hot shooting of Egil Mortensen, John Lorenz Perales, and Charles Gemarino.

Big man Shinrie Wayne Menchavez made his presence felt inside the paint, but his missed free throws in the closing moments proved costly, as Ecnet Pinamungajan took the lead for good.

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Meanwhile, ​Atty. Marvin Miralles, a Pinamungajan Councilor and Chairman of the Committee on Sports, hailed the success of the tournament.

Miralles admitted he did not expect such an intense reception from the residents of Pinamungajan and neighboring towns.

The league featured 10 teams representing various municipalities.

​"Actually, we really didn't expect the turnout for our 21-under league here in Pinamungajan. We are very happy to see this level of support," said Miralles.

​He noted that the tournament serves as a prelude to the town's upcoming festivities.

"This is timely as we are heading toward our Fiesta Cup. We are preparing activities for our fiesta celebration this coming May," added Miralles, who also expressed gratitude for the support of the Pinamungajan Local Government Unit led by Mayor Glenn Baricuatro.

​Miralles was assisted in the tournament by Commissioner Naknak Tan. (JBM)