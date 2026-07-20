Turning trash into cash: Cebu City launches student eco-bottle program to fight garbage and flooding

CEBU City has officially launched "Basura Namo, Kaugmaon Nato," a new school-based waste program at Lahug National High School (Night) on Monday, July 20, 2026. The program empowers students to clean up their communities by collecting household and school waste inside 1.5-liter plastic eco-bottles.

This initiative aims to help solve Cebu City's long-standing waste problems by encouraging students and their families to practice proper waste segregation.

Why Cebu City needs student help

Improper waste disposal is a major cause of persistent flooding in the city, as trash often clogs drainage systems and canals.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival shared that around 90 percent of the waste found along local roads comes directly from households.

"What we are doing today requires the participation of everyone in Cebu City, especially students. Every child has a responsibility to make sure that our garbage is not simply thrown away," Archival said.

The high cost of garbage

Cebu City produces roughly 600 to 700 tons of waste every single day. The breakdown of daily waste includes:

• 60% biodegradable waste

• 30% recyclables

• 10% residual waste

Transporting this trash has become very expensive for local taxpayers. The City currently spends around P4.2 million every day to haul waste to the Aloguinsan landfill, totaling nearly P1 billion annually.

These daily hauling expenses doubled after the City's former disposal site, the Binaliw landfill, was closed. Previously, hauling costs were about P2.1 million per day.

How the eco-bottle system works

Students collect waste from their homes, schools and surrounding communities. They then separate the trash into two separate 1.5-liter plastic bottles:

• Biodegradable Bottle: Holds organic items like paper and leaves. These are brought to eco-stations to be turned into compost and organic fertilizer.

• Non-Biodegradable Bottle: Holds items like plastic. This waste is mixed with cement to help create concrete and asphalt for local roads.

The Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team visits participating schools to weigh, record and collect the filled eco-bottles.

Earning money for the classroom

To keep students motivated, the Cebu City Government offers cash incentives. Every kilogram of eco-bottles collected earns P0.50.

Instead of going to individual students, the money goes to the whole class fund. Class advisers monitor student participation and keep track of the collected waste volume.

Daisy Villagonzalo, a high school teacher and Youth for Environment in Schools Organization adviser at Lahug National High School (Night), explained that the incentives will help build class funds. This reduces the need for students to contribute their own money for school activities, such as Christmas parties.

Early results from pioneer schools

Participation is not mandatory and schools will not face penalties if they choose not to join, but the City strongly encourages everyone to participate. The program started in public schools and will soon expand to private schools.

Three pioneer schools have already shown great results:

• Lahug National High School (Night): Collected 40 kilograms of biodegradable waste and 24 kilograms of non-biodegradable waste on July 20.

• Talamban National High School: Collected 202.85 kilograms of biodegradable waste and 69.12 kilograms of non-biodegradable waste on the same day.

• Talamban Elementary School: Currently participating as one of the pioneer sites.

Protecting the future of Cebu City

Teachers are taking the lead in making sure the program succeeds. Erma Ang, a Philippine Environment subject adviser at Lahug National High School (Night), requires her students to participate as part of their class requirements.

Ang pointed out that ongoing flooding and improper waste disposal spread diseases that harm residents, especially children.

"Our Mother Earth is crying for help, so as citizens, we should do our part in helping our environment," she said.

Mayor Archival urged students, parents, teachers and school principals to unite behind the project to give the younger generation a better future.

“You are chosen to serve as role models for this initiative because what we are doing today is for the future,” he said. / GERVIE PALUGA & JINELLE RHEA SIMBAJON, UP CEBU INTERNS