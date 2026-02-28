'Ecologically unwise': Experts warn against dumping waste at SRP

FOLLOWING a deadly landfill tragedy earlier this year, Cebu City is now using the South Road Properties (SRP) as a temporary garbage dump, or transfer station.

However, Dr. Ian Dominic Tabañag, an environmental expert, is sounding the alarm, warning that dumping mixed trash near coastal waters and neighborhoods is "ecologically unwise" and dangerous. The City is now racing against time to find a safe, long-term solution to its growing garbage crisis.

The City has struggled to manage its trash since January 8, 2026. On that day, a trash slide at the Binaliw landfill killed 36 people and injured several others.

After the tragedy, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 ordered the 17-hectare landfill, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) Cebu, to close indefinitely.

The City briefly moved its waste to Consolacion town. However, Mayor Nestor Archival stopped this arrangement after February 20, noting the private site was already overwhelmed with garbage from four other local government units.

The long haul to Aloguinsan

With nowhere else to go, the City is now dumping its mixed waste at a temporary holding area near Pond A in the SRP. From there, the City transports its massive daily haul of 600 to 700 tons of garbage to Aloguinsan, a town about 60 kilometers away.

This temporary fix is incredibly expensive. The City must pay private haulers P3,906 per ton just to move the waste from the SRP holding area to the Aloguinsan site.

Risks to health and nature

Using a reclaimed area like the SRP to hold garbage brings serious risks. Tabañag, a chemical engineering specialist and assistant professor at the University of San Carlos, warned that the setup threatens both public health and marine life.

He pointed out that about half of the city's daily waste is biodegradable. When this organic waste rots without being separated, it creates highly flammable methane gas and terrible smells.

It also produces leachate, a toxic liquid that could leak into Tagunol Creek and the sea. This pollution can cause algal blooms and kill marine life. While the City uses deodorizers, Tabañag noted they do not stop the trash from rotting.

“Not just the people will be affected, but the ecosystem as well,” said Tabañag.

Nearby residents also face direct health threats. The emitted gases can cause breathing problems and attract disease-carrying pests like flies. Tabañag cautioned that prolonged use of the site could expose the city to lawsuits from affected communities.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the environment committee, agreed with the expert's warnings.

He compared the SRP situation to the infamous Inawayan dumpsite, which was forced to close after operating past 2005. That site broke multiple environmental laws.

“While I understand the plight of the city and our need for a transfer station since our dumping site in Aloguinsan is far, I think this should really send a signal to our executive (Mayor Nestor Archival) about the urgency of our garbage crisis,” Garganera said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“We need a long-term and sustainable plan and solution now, and we need it quick. Otherwise, this will really have an impact on our health and environment,” he added.

Looking for a way out

As leaders search for a permanent fix, waste-to-energy technology has been suggested. However, Tabañag advised that burning trash requires strict waste separation first.

If the City builds an incinerator, it must use strict pollution controls and post-combustion treatment systems to stop hazardous gases from entering the air.

For now, the most pressing question is how long the SRP will be used as a dump. Tabañag strongly advised that it must not last up to a year.

“I understand the City needs a holding area, but the question is: until when?” Tabañag said.

Mounting threats and a waiting game

To stop the massive financial drain of hauling trash to Aloguinsan, the Cebu City Council has passed a resolution asking the DENR 7 to reopen a three-hectare section of the Binaliw landfill.

While PWS Cebu waits for the department's approval, the city is stuck in a dangerous waiting game. Until a decision is made, Cebu City must continue to balance soaring hauling costs against the mounting environmental and health threats at the SRP. / CAV