Economist: Change starts with citizens, not politicians

FILIPINOS must stop relying on political leaders to solve the country’s problems and instead take an active role in strengthening institutions and promoting good governance, economist Jesus Estanislao said Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Speaking during the launch of his book, “A Time for National Transformation: Institutions, Citizens, and the Rebuilding of the Philippines,” Estanislao called for a national reset that would go beyond election cycles and bring lasting reforms. The book was launched at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) Cebu Center at the Latitude Corporate Center in Cebu Business Park.

Estanislao, who is affiliated with the Center for Excellence in Governance, said complaining about the country’s problems or waiting for political saviors would not address its economic and ethical challenges.

He noted that many Filipinos become discouraged during elections because they cannot find a candidate capable of solving the country’s structural problems.

However, he stressed that national progress depends more on the strength, integrity and effectiveness of institutions than on individual politicians.

Citing Poland’s Solidarity movement and student-led uprisings in Europe, Estanislao said lasting change can emerge when citizens organize, demand accountability and work to reform institutions.

He also pointed to corporate groups that have adopted governance programs to strengthen accountability, efficiency and ethical leadership.

According to Estanislao, these organizations have moved beyond simply complying with regulations by making good governance part of their operations.

He said institutional reforms must be sustained across generations rather than depend on the leadership of a few individuals.

Estanislao emphasized that national transformation requires individuals to improve their conduct while institutions continuously strengthen their standards.

He said these efforts should reinforce one another, allowing reforms to continue even after individual leaders have left their positions.

The economist urged Filipinos to take responsibility for nation-building by promoting accountability, shared values and good governance in both the public and private sectors.

He stressed that meaningful change begins with citizens who actively contribute to improving the institutions they serve, rather than waiting for political leaders to deliver solutions. / ABC