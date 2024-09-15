Economist sees Sept. inflation dipping to 2.5%

INFLATION for September is projected to decrease further to 2.5 percent, according to BPI’s lead economist Emilio Neri Jr., as improvements in rice supply continue.

He said this development will also pave the way for Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to deliver more interest rate cuts in the coming months. At present, the interest rate stands at 6.25 percent.

Speaking at the Logistics Conference 2024, organized by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Neri said that inflation is likely to slow down in September before picking up again in November as favorable base effects fade, though it will still remain within the BSP’s two to four percent target.

Inflation is the rate at which the general prices of goods and services in an economy rise over time. As prices increase, the purchasing power of money decreases, meaning you can buy less with the same amount of money.

“Compared to last year’s September inflation print when the price of rice spiked significantly… there’s a high probability it will fall to three percent, maybe as low as 2.5 percent for September alone, and then rise slowly from October to December, but still close to three percent,” said Neri.

Upside risks include a potential La Niña in the fourth quarter, as well as African Swine Fever, which could drive meat prices higher. However, stable commodity prices amid the economic slowdown in major economies like China may offset these risks.

Neri noted that given these projections, they expect the country’s average inflation to settle at 3.4 percent for the year, much lower than the previous year’s inflation rates.

“This will benefit consumers, especially as rice prices continue to decline,” he said.

Neri stressed that rice has taken up a large portion of every Filipino’s budget, and if rice prices decrease, it will free up part of the consumer’s budget, allowing them to spend on other goods.

Inflation in the Philippines significantly dropped in August, falling from 4.4 percent to 3.3 percent, largely due to lower food prices, with food’s contribution to inflation decreasing from 2.4 percent to 1.5 percent.

Notably, rice prices have fallen for the second consecutive month, leading to a slower year-on-year increase, from 20.9 percent to 14.7 percent. Improved rice supply prospects, following the end of El Niño and a reduction in tariffs, have played a key role in this trend.

Policy rate cuts

With a favorable inflation outlook, the BSP may continue reducing its policy rate in the coming months, Neri said.

“It might be optimal for the BSP to cut the reserve requirement ratio first before cutting the policy rate again in December,” he noted.

The Monetary Board of the BSP has decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in August. Another 25 basis points is expected this year, “perhaps in October or December,” according to BSP Gov. Eli Remolona.

Neri also pointed out that the timing of BSP’s rate cuts will also depend on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) actions. A substantial rate cut by the Fed in September would give the BSP more room to reduce its rates further.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we expect more rate cuts from the BSP, potentially around 100 basis points,” said Neri.

Cutting interest rates encourages borrowing. Lower interest rates make loans cheaper for businesses and consumers, which can lead to more spending and investment. This also boosts economic growth, as more borrowing and spending can cause businesses to expand, creating jobs and driving overall economic growth.

Neri also said the Peso may continue to strengthen, especially towards the end of the year if the Fed decides to cut its interest rates.

However, despite potential gains from a Fed rate cut, he warned that the Peso’s appreciation might be more limited compared to other emerging market currencies due to the country’s substantial current account deficit. / KOC