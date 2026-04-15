‘Ecosystem readiness’ lures global investors

CEBU continues to strengthen its position as a key investment hub in the Philippines, with new integrated developments boosting the province’s appeal to global locators, according to Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) Director General Tereso Panga.

Speaking during the launch of Mahi Centre, a new mixed-use business and lifestyle facility by AppleOne Group, Panga underscored the evolving requirements of investors, who now place greater emphasis on ecosystem readiness rather than incentives alone.

“Economic zones have long been pillars of Philippine growth, attracting global companies and generating quality jobs. But today, a zone is only as strong as the community around it,” he said.

Cebu-based AppleOne Group on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, formally launched Mahi Centre, its first integrated business and lifestyle destination in Lapu-Lapu City. The project features three-level boutique mall, five-floor office tower and 196-room Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.

The company leased the property from Peza, which was previously a football field within the Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ).

Township-style economic zones

Panga said the project reflects a broader shift toward township-style economic zones that integrate business, residential, retail and hospitality components — developments increasingly seen as critical to supporting both enterprise operations and workforce well-being.

He noted that Cebu, particularly the MEZ, continues to attract investments, with expansion plans underway to accommodate more multinational firms and generate additional employment.

Developments like Mahi Centre, he added, help build a more competitive investment environment by offering spaces where companies can “live, work, learn and play.”

“This signals to global investors that the Philippines is not only open for business but prepared to support modern enterprise needs,” Panga said.

Long-term investment

AppleOne Group president Ray Go Manigsaca said the project is a long-term investment in Mactan’s economic future.

He noted that Mahi Center was shaped by stakeholder consultations and an assessment of Mactan’s growth trajectory, as the area continues to attract businesses and investors.

“Mahi Center is our answer to creating a space that is accessible, dynamic and relevant to how people live and work today,” Manigsaca said.

He added that the development aims to support the needs of locators, including those within economic zones, while contributing to broader economic activity in Mactan.

The project also introduces new hospitality and lifestyle components, expanding offerings in Lapu-Lapu City, which has seen rising demand for integrated developments amid growing tourism and business activity.

Economic impact

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan welcomed the project, citing its potential to generate jobs, attract investments and support local enterprises.

“Mahi stands as a strong addition to our city’s expanding development landscape, reflecting confidence in Lapu-Lapu as a place where investments thrive and communities benefit,” she said.

Chan added that such developments strengthen the city’s position not only as a tourism destination but also as a center for enterprise and economic opportunity. / KOC