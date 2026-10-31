EcoWaste Coalition pushes zero-waste Undas campaign in Cebu, Manila

THE EcoWaste Coalition has stepped up its campaign for a waste-free Undas, urging Filipinos to observe environmentally friendly practices in cemeteries while engaging communities and cemetery administrators in Cebu.
As millions of families are expected to visit their departed loved ones during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the environmental group reiterated its call for proper waste disposal, reduced plastic use and responsible cemetery practices.
In Cebu, the coalition conducted a community education campaign in Barangay Carreta in partnership with the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), reaching more than 70 participants, including community members, police personnel and barangay tanods who help maintain order during Kalag-kalag activities in cemeteries.
Angelique Legaspi, project coordinator for the Philippines Global Program of the EcoWaste Coalition, said the group distributed its Zero Waste Kalag-kalag posters to three cemeteries and one church in Carreta.
Although the cemetery administrators were unable to attend the education session, the group personally turned over the posters and discussed the campaign with them.
"We also secured their commitment to set up segregated waste bins during Undas, with the recyclable materials to be collected and recovered by the Cebu Inayawan Resource Collectors Association (CIRCA)," Legaspi said.
The coalition also reached out to Pardo Public Cemetery after a planned activity with Inayawan Quasi-Parish did not push through because of scheduling concerns. The group distributed campaign posters and discussed its zero-waste advocacy with the cemetery administration.
Legaspi said the coalition also partnered with CACEC, which helped amplify the campaign by publishing the Zero Waste Kalag-kalag posters on its official Facebook page.
The partnership also helped facilitate the issuance of a pastoral appeal from Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy in support of a zero-waste Undas.
Meanwhile, the coalition reiterated its campaign through a candle-lighting ceremony at Manila North Cemetery on Oct. 29, under the theme "Puede nang Mangarap ng Isang Malinis na Undas."
Volunteers from the coalition and its member organization, Samahan ng mga Mangangalakal sa Capulong, gathered at the cemetery for song and dance performances and the return of Zombasura, a campaign figure that reminds communities of the dangers of littering in cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria.
"Every year, we see the aftermath of thousands flocking to cemeteries during Undas season — heaps of trash scattered along sidewalks, overflowing bins, food wrappers and containers left behind on tombstones — and every year, we continue to forward this campaign to reduce trash and make Undas completely waste-free," said Ochie Tolentino, EcoWaste Coalition zero-waste campaigner.
The candle-lighting ceremony also sought to encourage the public to respect both the departed and the environment. Each candle symbolized a commitment to avoid environmentally harmful practices during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
The coalition also promoted "Cemetiquette," or cemetery etiquette, which includes the following recommendations:
Clean responsibly. Clean tombs without burning or dumping trash along sidewalks or on other people's graves.
Use lead-safe paints. When repainting tombs, use lead-safe paints and avoid dry sanding or scraping surfaces that may contain lead paint.
Pack wisely. Bring food and drinks in reusable containers, take only what is needed and avoid leaving leftovers.
Reduce plastic waste. Avoid single-use items such as plastic bags, water bottles, food containers and cutlery.
Keep it clean. Dispose of discards in proper bins. If bins are unavailable, bring waste home for sorting, recycling and composting.
Offer natural flowers. Choose locally grown flowers without plastic wrapping.
Use clean-burning candles. Choose clean-burning candles and avoid burning plastic receptacles.
Be respectful. Avoid urinating in public areas or on graves and use designated comfort rooms.
Do not smoke or vape. Refrain from smoking or vaping inside cemeteries, particularly around children, older people, pregnant women and other visitors.
(JGS with PR)