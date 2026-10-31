EcoWaste Coalition pushes zero-waste Undas campaign in Cebu, Manila

In Cebu, the coalition conducted a community education campaign in Barangay Carreta in partnership with the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), reaching more than 70 participants, including community members, police personnel and barangay tanods who help maintain order during Kalag-kalag activities in cemeteries.

Angelique Legaspi, project coordinator for the Philippines Global Program of the EcoWaste Coalition, said the group distributed its Zero Waste Kalag-kalag posters to three cemeteries and one church in Carreta.

Although the cemetery administrators were unable to attend the education session, the group personally turned over the posters and discussed the campaign with them.

"We also secured their commitment to set up segregated waste bins during Undas, with the recyclable materials to be collected and recovered by the Cebu Inayawan Resource Collectors Association (CIRCA)," Legaspi said.

The coalition also reached out to Pardo Public Cemetery after a planned activity with Inayawan Quasi-Parish did not push through because of scheduling concerns. The group distributed campaign posters and discussed its zero-waste advocacy with the cemetery administration.