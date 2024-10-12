EcoWatch reports 5,136 environmental violators since January

MANDAUE City’s online platform EcoWatch has received 5,136 complaints from January to September 2024.

Barangay Guizo recorded the highest number of reports at 1,455 cases, followed by Barangay Centro with 713 complaints and Barangay Mantuyong with 696 reports.

Most complaints involved violations related to waste management, particularly uncollected trash and illegal dumping.

Developed by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), the platform aims to strengthen environmental protection efforts and improve waste management, said Cenro head Araceli Barlam.

Barlam said EcoWatch, which was launched last January, enables individuals to file complaints about various environmental concerns, such as improper waste disposal, air pollution, and water contamination.

The goal is to encourage residents to become proactive in preserving the environment.

“EcoWatch allows anyone living, working, studying, or even passing through the area to report problems like uncollected garbage or polluted rivers,” Barlam said in Cebuano.

She added the platform ensures timely reporting by forwarding complaints directly to the concerned barangay for action.

Immediate action

She pointed out that the high volume of reports indicates growing community involvement and awareness of environmental issues.

“The persistence of waste-related violations shows the need for immediate action, and EcoWatch provides a way for residents to report these problems efficiently,” she said.

To protect the privacy of complainants, all reports submitted through EcoWatch are kept anonymous.

The platform allows users to monitor the progress of their reports and receive updates on actions taken by the responsible barangays.

“This platform gives people a voice and empowers them to become environmental enforcers,” Barlam said.

To further enhance enforcement, 100 uniformed personnel have been deputized as eco enforcers.

Registered through the EcoWatch system, these officers are tasked with reporting violations they encounter during their patrols.

Barlam said the deployment of eco enforcers will complement public reports, ensuring consistent enforcement of environmental laws.

“Their presence will help enforce policies more effectively and encourage greater compliance,” she added. / CAV