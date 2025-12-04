EDC cuts PH export targets due to external factors

TRADE officials cut the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) export targets for 2025 until 2028, citing the need to have realistic goals amid the impact of US tariff policies and disruptions in global routes.

Based on the presentation of Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) Director and Export Development Council (EDC) Executive Director Bianca Pearl Sykimte at the Exporters’ Week event in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, the target for this year is between US$110.8 billion and $113.4 billion.

For 2026, the range is from $116.1 billion to $120.2 billion; for 2027, from $123.3 billion to $127.4 billion; and for 2028, from $132.8 billion to $135.1 billion.

Previously, these were at $163.6 billion for 2025; $186.7 billion for 2026; $212.1 billion for 2027; and $240.5 billion for 2028.

Sykimte, in an interview on the sidelines of the event, said the latest figures are more realistic given the impact on global trade of global political tensions, the hike in US tariffs, the impact of drought in the Panama Canal, and attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial vessels at the Red Sea.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data, which was processed by the Department of Trade and Industry - EDC, showed that total exports in 2024 reached $106.6 billion, higher than the previous month’s $103.7 billion.

Preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority show that exports grew by 19.4 percent on an annual basis in October 2025 to $7.39 billion, up from the previous year’s $6.19 billion and the previous month’s

$7.27 billion.

In the first 10 months this year, total exports reached $70.43 billion, 13.8 percent higher than the previous year’s $61.9 billion.

Asked for a full-year outlook for exports, Sykimte expressed optimism, citing the sustained improvements in recent months.

Possible drivers of growth in the last two months of the year are electronics and semiconductors, she said, but added that “growth is spread across many sectors.” / PNA