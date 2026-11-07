Edca sites for logistics, not attacks — Teodoro

THE Philippines will not allow any of its Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites with the United States to be used for offensive military operations in the event of hostilities in the region, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

“Logistics site lang yan at bawal sila maglungsad nang offensive operations magmula sa, hindi lang Edca site, (kundi) saan mang teritoryo sa Pilipinas kasi bawal sa ating Saligang Batas (That is only a logistics site and they are prohibited from launching offensive operations not only from Edca sites but from any part of Philippine territory, as this is forbidden under our Constitution),” he said during an interview with 105.9 True FM.

Teodoro made the statement when asked whether Edca sites could be used in the event of hostilities between China and Taiwan.

He said the Philippines renounces war as an instrument of national policy, noting that Congress can only declare the “existence of a state of war.”

He added that the US primarily uses Edca sites for

logistical purposes, as its nearest military bases are in Guam and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Teodoro said the sites serve as storage facilities for non-lethal equipment intended for US forces.

Signed in 2014, the Edca allows Filipino and American troops to conduct joint military training. It also permits the US to build facilities and preposition supplies and equipment at designated Philippine military bases.

The five original Edca sites are Cesar Basa Air Base in

Floridablanca, Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Airport in Cagayan de Oro; Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.

Four additional sites have since been identified: Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan. / PNA